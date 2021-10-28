Move follows confusion surrounding resignation of former chair
Following confusion in recent months about rules surrounding member resignations, the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals is planning to clarify them at its November meeting.
The effective date of now-former Chair Alex Sharp’s resignation became an issue in August when he submitted a letter of resignation but offered to remain a member of the body until a replacement was made. The 20th Judicial Circuit of Virginia appoints Rappahannock County BZA members, but then-Vice Chair Ron Makela, who took Sharp’s place as interim chair, said he couldn’t stay on.
Makela maintained that the date on Sharp’s letter of resignation became his last day since he didn’t state a future date when it would become effective. A member can stay on at the end of a term if not immediately replaced, but Makela argued that since Sharp’s term hadn’t expired, his service couldn’t be extended.
Since the August meeting (the September meeting was cancelled), Sharon Pierce, a former member and chair of the county planning commission, was appointed by the court to fill the remainder of Sharp’s term, roughly four and a half years, according to Makela. She attended Wednesday’s meeting where the new language surrounding member resignations in the rules was discussed and agreed on, but is expected to be formally adopted next month.
“I would like to see something in writing. If you want to say continue serving until replaced that’s fine with me too,” Makela told fellow board members. He wanted to resolve a situation that he said currently isn’t covered in the board’s rules and procedures.
At the meeting, the BZA also approved a resolution of appreciation for Sharp’s “leadership and long service to the board and county.” The year Sharp began serving on the board was left blank in the wording of the resolution until it could be pinned down. The correct date will be added in the future and the resolution will be presented to Sharp.
The resolution of appreciation was penned by David Konick, a former member of the BZA who is also seeking election to the county Board of Supervisors, who was “generous enough to suggest it and the wording,” Makela said later.
Makela will serve the role of chairman until December when the board will elect a new leader, vice chair and secretary. The latter post is held by member Julie Coonce.
In other business
After a public hearing, the BZA approved a special use permit to allow conversion of an existing home at 274 Yancy Rd. in Woodville to a tourist home for a maximum of six people. The permit will expire if the property is sold or transferred. James Jenkins, the applicant, must obtain a building inspector’s certification that the structure is ready for occupancy. The property is zoned agricultural.
Action was deferred on an application from Neville and Clare Turner for a special use permit to allow an accessory building separate from the main house at 2353 Jericho Rd. in Wakefield to be used as a residence. The board hopes to obtain more information about the property and placement of the buildings.