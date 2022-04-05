And there were fireworks of a different kind between two county officials
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met on Monday for their monthly meeting. Here is a summary of the action that took place:
Proposed budget
The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to begin advertising for public hearings on the draft of the proposed budget.
After the public hearings take place, the Board will consider input and formally adopt a budget and tax rate. The tax rates cannot be adopted at a rate higher than what is advertised for a public hearing, according to county documents.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said while she supports holding public hearings, she does not support the budget in its current form, saying she doesn’t support additional revenue on personal property.
“I really do appreciate the time and effort that staff and the Commissioner of Revenue and treasurer put in to craft this budget, but I just can't support it with the additional revenue on personal property that we still show in the budget this year, so I just say that for the record,” Smith said.
At Monday’s meeting, Commissioner of Revenue Mary Graham proposed changes to the county’s current programs for tax relief for elderly and disabled homeowners. She said the program currently serves about 70 people who are 65 and older and/or are permanently or totally disabled.
Graham said she wants to widen the scope of who this program can serve and make it more equitable, saying she’s had to turn away people whose income or net worth is slightly over what the program allows for assistance. This would be done by developing and implementing a scale for tax relief based on income and net worth level.
The Board did not take any immediate action on Graham’s proposal, but will look for input at public hearings.
Ron vs. Ron standoff
Board of Zoning Appeals Chairman Ron Makela confronted Jackson Supervisors Ron Frazier during a public comment portion on Monday, addressing claims Frazier made about the BZA at the March Board of Supervisors meeting.
Last month, Frazier attended a BZA public hearing for a dog training facility, and after questioning Makela’s authority for having an attorney present, Frazier was told to “sit down” because his comments were not relevant to the hearing. After this altercation, Frazier said during a Board of Supervisors meeting that he would write a letter to a Circuit Court judge about Makela’s behavior at the public hearing, and said all BZA members should have formal training.
On Monday, Makela confronted Frazier, saying he did complete the formal training and so have most members of the BZA, and Frazier’s “uncontrolled tirade” interrupted the public hearing.
Frazier interrupted Makela’s comment, calling them falsehoods, and Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey told Makela that his comment could not single out a member of the body and had to address the entire Board.
“At this meeting, the members of the BZA were accused of being the worst members that have been with service for 40 years,” Makela said. “...We take our job very seriously. The members take the time to do their homework on every item that comes before us. We conduct our meetings according to the local and state code. We make our decisions based on applicable codes, not who's making the application.”
Fireworks ordinance
The Board held a public hearing on Monday to discuss the current fireworks ordinance after residents near Amissville reportedly heard fireworks for six hours straight on March 26.
County Administrator Garrey Curry said the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s office and a nearby fire and rescue department were notified before the fireworks began, but Curry said he did not forward that information to the rest of the Board.
The Board authorized Curry to work with the county attorney in an “expeditious manner” to bring back a draft ordinance for review at the body’s May meeting to address the permitting process.
Water protection monitoring
The body received a presentation from Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Groundwater Geologist Bradley White on how the county can better monitor groundwater levels.
White said in other parts of the state, they have installed wells to monitor groundwater and collect data for the respective localities. In Rappahannock County, that data could reveal what groundwater levels look like.
“And that's very handy information if you're trying to answer broader questions, like how much on average in the county do we get groundwater recharge?” White said. “There's lots of different ways to go about monitoring water levels, you could have a fairly dense network of observation wells that are being utilized to monitor impacts in a portion of the system … Or it could be as simple as a single well that's installed for monitoring long term responses to, say, changes in climatic conditions. It just kind of depends on what it is or what kind of information you're after.”
He said if the Board chooses to install a well, then drilling would begin by the fall. The Board did not take any action, but will discuss it further at their May meeting.
Paved roads?
Residents of Rappahannock County may start to see yellow signs on some roads that read, “This road is being considered to receive a hard surface.”
As part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Secondary Six Year Plan (SSYP), the Board needs to identify secondary roads that would be appropriate to include in a project at the tail end of the six-year plan.
On May 2, the Board will hold public hearings on potentially paving some roads in the county, including Turkey Ridge Road starting at the Culpeper line, Swindler Hollow Road, Sycamore Ridge Road and two sections of Gid Brown Hollow Road.
The Rappahannock News will feature coverage of the boundary line adjustment and broadband discussions at the meeting in this week's edition.