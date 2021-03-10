Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey W. Curry presented a budget Wednesday night that shaves spending overall while opening the county purse for key priorities, including an across-the-board five percent raise for all county employees.
The highlights:
Total spending of $27,666,734. That’s nearly 5 percent less than an adjusted spending figure of $28,947,023 in the current fiscal year.
A 5 percent pay increase for county employees, projected to cost $220,662, but the county is looking to the State of Virginia to cover $92,684 of the bill.
No increases in real estate or personal property taxes for residents.
Public schools would receive $8,845,964 from the county, with another $4,743,622 coming from the state and federal government, plus other grants.
Funding for paid Emergency Medical Services, including $211,000 for a year-round emergency provider, plus $68,500 for EMS operational expenses.
Modest increases for social services and the Sheriff’s Office.
What’s next: The budget blueprint now enters a short season of wrangling and negotiation, with public hearings and working sessions culminating on May 12, when the Board of Supervisors will gather at the county courthouse for the formal adoption of the new budget.
