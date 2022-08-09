Rappahannock County on Tuesday announced the hire of an assistant to serve alongside County Administrator Garrey Curry. Bonnie L. Jewell will begin her tenure on Sept. 12 as assistant county administrator.
Jewell was selected by Curry from a pool of candidates. She has a degree in economics and American studies from Mary Washington College, an MBA from the University of Mary Washington and 22 years of experience in various facets of local government finance, having worked for Arlington Public Schools and most recently serving as assistant county administrator for finance and services for Spotsylvania County.
“I am exceedingly grateful for the chance to continue my public service career in Rappahannock, serving the community where I grew up,” Jewell said in a statement. “I've learned over time that experiences build upon one another and to have all those building blocks lead me back to Rappahannock is pretty special. I'm looking forward to getting to work, reconnecting with old friends, and meeting community members I've not previously met.”
Jewell’s hiring follows Curry’s pleas with the Board of Supervisors for an assistant to help him manage increasingly complex county affairs, including managing various pandemic-related grants and stimulus money that have come to the county from the state and federal government. He’s also said the county government has grown in size over the years and requires additional support staff. The Board of Supervisors in March approved 3-2 a $135,000 earmark to create the position.
“The county is very fortunate to have attracted the interest of such a dedicated and experienced public servant. Furthermore, it is especially gratifying that Ms. Jewell is an alumna of Rappahannock County High School where she graduated as the salutatorian,” Curry said in a statement. “Deep understanding of the Rappahannock County community was a major differentiator.”
