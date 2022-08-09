Bonnie L. Jewell

Bonnie L. Jewell will begin her tenure on Sept. 12 as assistant county administrator.

Rappahannock County on Tuesday announced the hire of an assistant to serve alongside County Administrator Garrey Curry. Bonnie L. Jewell will begin her tenure on Sept. 12 as assistant county administrator.

Jewell was selected by Curry from a pool of candidates. She has a degree in economics and American studies from Mary Washington College, an MBA from the University of Mary Washington and 22 years of experience in various facets of local government finance, having worked for Arlington Public Schools and most recently serving as assistant county administrator for finance and services for Spotsylvania County.

County Administrator Garrey Curry with the Board of Supervisors.

