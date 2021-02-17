All said, with this forecast, roads will likely be a challenge throughout the day tomorrow as will the walks, drives, and lots at the county offices. Because of this, staff will likely not be able to keep safe access to our buildings and I am taking the unusual step right now of closing offices for tomorrow. I am also closing the Amissville Refuse and Recycling Center. For my staff, this will be Administrative leave and does not require staff to work from home or use leave.
Recognizing that some essential operations obviously must go on, it is up to Constitutional Officers and outside agency heads to make a determination regarding their office operations, but know that I do not plan to try to have staff keep up with accumulation on our walks, lots, and drives tomorrow. Your non-essential staff are certainly also eligible for Administrative leave if you deem that appropriate.
I will reach back out tomorrow afternoon/evening to provide guidance on office operations for Friday morning.
Be safe,
Garrey
Public schools closed for classes, distance learning
A statement from Rappahannock County Public Schools:
RCPS schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 18th, due to the forecast for inclement weather. Distance learning will not be conducted; however, students are encouraged to use the day to complete any missing assignments. Stay tuned for additional updates about Friday.
Also, next week’s instructional days have been updated: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd will remain an A-day for in-person instruction (distance learning for B-day). TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd will switch to B-day for in-person instruction (distance learning for A-day) Four-day students will attend both days. The remainder of the week will continue as scheduled.