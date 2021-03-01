‘We’re not going to violate our oath, we’re not going to violate the Constitution’
At the very end of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday evening, supervisors voted unanimously to adopt a motion reaffirming their “commitment to the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Piedmont District Supervisor Christine Smith drafted the resolution, adapted from a similar version introduced in James City County.
Responding to a question from a Rappahannock County resident about why the measure was necessary, Jackson District Supervisor Ron Frazier said: “You are correct, sir, that the Board does take an oath of office. That was our affirmation; this is a reaffirmation. We had people, I guess in the last two months, very few people in the community, that were asking this Board to do something basically in violation of the Constitution and this is just I guess a statement that says we’re not going to violate our oath, we’re not going to violate the Constitution. Hopefully that will put those types of requests to bed and we won’t have to see any more of those.”
Supervisor Keir Whitson of the Hampton District added supplemental context for the resolution following Frazier’s comments.
“Mr. Frazier was on Capitol Hill on January 6 and there were certain members of the public that made some issue of that and requested that we as members of the Board take some action against our colleague,” he said. Whitson said that he had called Frazier and told him he had no issue with Frazier and no intention of taking action against him.
“I thought that was enough, but as the meeting went on in the evening, this [resolution] came up in discussion,” Whitson said. “I believe this is about us, it’s not about the county as a whole, it’s about us as members of the Board of Supervisors who are reaffirming, as Mr. Frazier just articulated, the oath we’ve already taken.”
The adopted resolution concludes that the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors “respects the structures and limitations of government as expressed in the U.S. Constitution and Virginia Constitution,” and “shall not administer or enforce any law that is adjudicated by an appropriate Court to violate either the U.S. Constitution or Virginia Constitution.”
