2023-01-rush-river-1.jpg

The former site of the Black Kettle Motel is now the future home to Rush River Commons — which recently cleared the ground for construction.

 By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

In a 4-1 vote, The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors accepted the terms of a proposed boundary line adjustment agreement with the Town of Washington and authorized the document to be submitted to the Commission on Local Government for review.

The commission will report its findings and recommendations as to whether the proposed boundary line adjustment is in the best interest of the Commonwealth. The report will be strictly advisory in nature. The Commission on Local Government, which is operated by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, provides technical assistance to localities on the state’s boundary change processes.

