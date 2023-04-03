In a 4-1 vote, The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors accepted the terms of a proposed boundary line adjustment agreement with the Town of Washington and authorized the document to be submitted to the Commission on Local Government for review.
The commission will report its findings and recommendations as to whether the proposed boundary line adjustment is in the best interest of the Commonwealth. The report will be strictly advisory in nature. The Commission on Local Government, which is operated by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, provides technical assistance to localities on the state’s boundary change processes.
For the boundary change to become effective the Supervisors and a circuit court judge must approve the agreement following a public hearing to expand the Town of Washington’s corporate limit to accommodate a potential expansion of the mixed-use Rush River Commons development. A date for a public hearing has not yet been scheduled, and County Administrator Garrey Curry said the commission’s review of the agreement could take about six months.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith recused herself from the vote and discussion, saying she has family members “that do some business with the town.” Until Monday, Smith had been involved in every other discussion and vote among the Board of Supervisors on the boundary line adjustment proposal, oftentimes in opposition to the initiative.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Donehey, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier voted in favor of the agreement.
The move marks the culmination of more than a year of haggling between town and county officials over what concessions Washington was willing to make and what the Supervisors were willing to accept to ensure the boundary change was enacted.
Although the town in the past forcefully rejected the Supervisors efforts to gain concessions in exchange for their support of the boundary change, talks in recent months with Washington under new leadership brought the two government bodies closer to reaching a compromise. To help expedite the process, town and county leaders recently agreed to split the county’s sought-after concessions from the boundary change agreement so that the town might separately approve them outside the purview of negotiations.
Town officials ultimately agreed to some of the county’s proposed concessions, including a limitation on the final land use of the parcel so as to not allow for the construction of any residential dwelling units; an agreement to realign parcels along Courthouse Row in cooperation with the county if and when needed; an agreement on the part of the town to connect Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue to the town's wastewater treatment system; and a five-year moratorium on additional boundary line adjustment requests, which the town has opposed.
The county previously requested that the construction of a new county courthouse be exempt from oversight by the town’s Architectural Review Board, which was rejected by the town. To enshrine the ARB’s authority, the town has ensured that all property in its historic district remains subject to its review by law.
In addressing the Supervisors’ other requests, the town declined to approve a revenue sharing agreement between Washington and the county to equally split revenue generated through the town’s meals and lodging tax, one of the town’s most significant sources of income, on potential developments located on the portion of property that would be moved into town should a boundary change be enacted.
Rush River Commons, which recently officially broke ground, is planned to include space for nonprofits, a local business and a number of residential units. The second phase at the center of the boundary change is proposed to include community, arts and office space.
