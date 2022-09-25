voting sperryville 2021

Diane Paras and Marie Riedel at the registration desk with Chief Election Officer Fred Schaefer at the Sperryville polling station, Nov. 2021.

 Luke Christopher/File Photo

What to know before heading to the polls 

New maps for congressional, state and local legislative districts. Absentee ballots. Early voting. Updated voter registration rules. New voter ID cards. 

Kimberly McKiernan - VREO-5-story.jpg

Rappahannock County Registrar Kim McKiernan, Oct. 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you