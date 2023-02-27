2023-01-Town-Whited-917.jpg

The former RAAC Theatre will become a flexible storage and office space while renovations are underway in other county-owned buildings in Washington.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee began talks with a Winchester-based architecture firm on restoring and renovating the old church that housed the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community theater.

The Buildings Committee is considering using the church, which sits at 310 Gay St. in the Town of Washington, as a flexible storage and office space while renovations are underway in other county-owned buildings in the town. The firm, Design Concepts, specializes in religious architecture.

