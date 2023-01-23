The Rappahannock County Planning Commission recommended that the Board of Zoning Appeals deny an application for a tourist home near the Town of Washington, and tabled another application for a property in Chester Gap.
The tourist home application is for a property located at 486 Tiger Valley Rd. and is zoned as agricultural. The body voted nearly unanimously, 6-1, to recommend that the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals deny the application.
The 1.095 acre property is zoned agricultural, and county code requires the minimum lot size to be 10 acres to operate a tourist home on agriculturally zoned land. The BZA can waive the minimum acreage requirement if the property has frontage on a paved public road that is part of the state primary or secondary system. This property is on the corner of U.S. Route 211 and Tiger Valley Road.
Stonewall-Hawthorne member and Vice Chair Gary Light said he wasn’t clear on if the Planning Commission has ever seen an application with that exception. Board of Zoning Appeals representative Steph Ridder and Piedmont member Thomas Sisk said the proposed acreage is a significant departure from the norm, and other members were concerned over the location of the tourist home being so close to Route 211.
“If you make a mistake up in Chester Gap in how you got through an intersection, you probably won’t meet anybody and nothing’s gonna happen,” said Hampton member Al Henry. “But if you don't stop going through Tiger Valley to allow crossing, or a kid gets out here to 211, it's a whole different situation.”
Applicant Michael Russell argued that a clearing of trees separates the property from the highway, and that it would be difficult for a child to find their way to the road. He also said that there is significant distance between the home and neighbors.
Piedmont Supervisor and Planning Commission Chair Christine Smith, Ridder, Sisk, Henry, Light and Jackson member Tommy Atkins voted to send the application to the BZA with the recommendation of denial. Wakefield member Brian Scheulen voted in favor of the application.
The body last Wednesday also tabled an application for a tourist home in Chester Gap after the applicant was not present at the meeting to answer questions. The property, which is a new construction, is located at 118 Highland Way, Chester Gap, and is zoned as village residential.
Scheulen said the applicant has not notified the neighboring homes of the application, and he would like to hear potential concerns from the neighbors before moving forward.
“Chester Gap is a place where a lot of families live and there are so many people who are looking for rental housing,” said Ridder. “To build a house for the purpose of having an Airbnb in a neighborhood where there are mostly families … I don't know that I feel a huge push to have a special use permit for another Airbnb.”
While Smith agreed, she said public bodies may not have that kind of “latitude” when considering special use permits for tourist homes. Smith and other members also had safety concerns over the narrow roads in Chester Gap.
The Planning Commission will reconsider the application at its February meeting.
Movement on draft sign ordinance
Since the Board of Supervisors did not send any written feedback to the Planning Commission on the draft sign ordinance, the Planning Commission will send the draft to the involved consultant for a final review before holding a public hearing.
The Planning Commission has been working on revising the county’s sign ordinance to make it more enforceable. The process was undertaken last year since officials say current sign regulations aren’t in compliance with the findings of the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case Reed v. Town of Gilbert, which invalidated an Arizona town’s ordinance that restricted certain signage based on content.
Commonwealth and County Attorney Art Goff said in December the goal of revising Rappahannock’s sign ordinance is to regulate issues of size, height, quantity and location rather than the content or language of the sign. County Administrator Garrey Curry said they revised the ordinance based on “what they saw in the field” when they were surveying the county.
There is currently no scheduled date for a public hearing.
