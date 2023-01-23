Planners Jan. 2023

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission denied recommendation of an application for a tourist home near the Town of Washington.

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission recommended that the Board of Zoning Appeals deny an application for a tourist home near the Town of Washington, and tabled another application for a property in Chester Gap.

The tourist home application is for a property located at 486 Tiger Valley Rd. and is zoned as agricultural. The body voted nearly unanimously, 6-1, to recommend that the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals deny the application.

