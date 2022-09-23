Carl Hendrickson Bed and Breakfast

Carl and Donna Hendrickson had a special use permit application for a bed and breakfast at 65 Clark Ln. tabled by the Rappahannock County Planning Commission.

 Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Wednesday tabled an application for a special use permit to operate a five-bedroom bed and breakfast on Clark Lane, a narrow private street located just outside the Town of Washington, after questions arose about road conditions in the area.

In tabling the application, the commission hoped to give applicants Carl and Donna Hendrickson more time to resolve questions about improving the connection to U.S. Route 211 and the condition of the private road, which serves seven adjoining residential properties as well as the proposed B&B.

