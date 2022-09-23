The Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Wednesday tabled an application for a special use permit to operate a five-bedroom bed and breakfast on Clark Lane, a narrow private street located just outside the Town of Washington, after questions arose about road conditions in the area.
In tabling the application, the commission hoped to give applicants Carl and Donna Hendrickson more time to resolve questions about improving the connection to U.S. Route 211 and the condition of the private road, which serves seven adjoining residential properties as well as the proposed B&B.
The Hendricksons filed the application as the principals behind Harmony Manor B&B LLC.
Carl Henrickson said during the public hearing that he plans to move ahead with road improvements — straightening where it bends and improving line of sight — regardless of the outcome of his special use application for a B&B at 65 Clark Ln, the same address as what’s currently Little Washington Winery.
But commission members wanted assurance that the improvements would meet Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) standards. Alvin Henry, who represented Hampton District, said the road issues represent “potential fatal flaws” he saw in the application.
The Henricksons’ 29-acre property has had a B&B operating before. In 2012, a previous owner of the same property received a special use permit to operate a two-bedroom B&B. The Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) in 2013 allowed a third bedroom with a stipulation that a fourth and fifth bedroom would be allowed if the entrance on Clark Lane was improved. That roadwork didn’t come to fruition and the permit expired.
In 2019, the Henricksons, by then the owners of the property, received a notice of violation for using five rooms for lodging. They applied for a special use permit to rectify the violation but later withdrew it. An application for a special exception to operate a country inn was denied in 2019 by the Board of Supervisors after the Planning Commission recommended the body deny it.
In reviewing the Henricksons’ latest application, county staff said that “allowing additional uses, especially those not permitted by right, is not recommended unless access issues are resolved.” The staff report noted the zoning ordinance states that an access road must meet VDOT’s minimum standards if it serves more than five lots, which Clark Lane does.
Sharing a private road with a B&B didn’t sit well with neighbors who spoke during the public hearing. “The Henricksons don’t seem to care about the neighbors. Why go through this again,” Brian Schultz, who lives at 58 Park Ln., said.
Stephanie Ridder, the BZA’s representative on the Planning Commission, wanted to know how wide the road would be after the planned improvements. Carl Henrickson said there is a 30 foot wide right of way. The driving surface would extend 20 feet wide with a 5 foot berm on each side. Part of the road is paved but has deteriorated. He wants to straighten an “S” curve and have trees that are close to the road removed. The trees are on Schultz’s property.
An initial motion was introduced to send the application to the BZA without a recommendation for either approval or denial. That failed. Ridder then moved to table the matter in the hopes of getting more definitive information from the applicant on resolving the Route 522 access and road standard issues, which passed unanimously.
Amissville tourist home
An application for a special use permit to operate a one-bedroom tourist home in Amissville also stirred opposition during a public hearing the same night.
Julian Weichel and Trever Bellew of Washington, D.C. want to rent the home at 308 Pine Dr. to overnight guests. The home is 16,697 square feet and sits in a rural residential district. It has a private entrance off Route 645. County staff recommended that there be a condition to an special use permit that no more than four people can occupy the structure, that there be no food service and that the permit expires upon the sale or transfer of the property
Brian Scheuler, Wakefield District Planning Commission member, said he was troubled by the prospect of absentee owners. Weichel said he plans to come to the property every week or every other week.
Concerns about potential traffic problems were also expressed. “A tourist home only adds to it. There’s an accident ready to happen,” said Tommy Atkins, Jackson District Planning Commission member. Rural roads can be handled by locals but Atkins was not sure about “tourists in a Jaguar or BMW flying down the road.”
He also said there is a need for more affordable housing and that he’d like to see a dwelling like this used for that purpose. “I have no problem with this [application]. My heart lies with the people in this county that need a home,” Atkins said.
The commission ultimately decided to table the application for 30 days for additional study.
In other business, an application for a special use permit to operate two tourist homes in Sperryville on Cardinal Springs Lane in Sperryville filed by Andrea Wooten and Steven Ray was moved to the BZA with a recommendation of approval by the planning commission.
