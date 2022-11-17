planning-nov-

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission will send its revised sign ordinance draft to the Board of Supervisors for review and feedback.

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Wednesday completed its review of a proposed update of the county’s sign ordinance and voted to send it on to the county Board of Supervisors for review and feedback.

The Planning Commission spent the better part of the nearly 90 minute meeting on Nov. 16 reviewing sections of the proposed ordinance revision after spending two hours on review during a special meeting earlier in the week. 

