The Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Wednesday completed its review of a proposed update of the county’s sign ordinance and voted to send it on to the county Board of Supervisors for review and feedback.
The Planning Commission spent the better part of the nearly 90 minute meeting on Nov. 16 reviewing sections of the proposed ordinance revision after spending two hours on review during a special meeting earlier in the week.
The commission has been parsing ordinance language covering a variety of signage from freestanding, animated, pole and temporary signs, among others. The draft ordinance, which can be found online, also outlines rules for displaying art in public.
The process was undertaken this year since officials say current sign regulations aren’t in compliance with the findings of the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case Reed v. Town of Gilbert, which invalidated an Arizona town’s ordinance that restricted certain signage based on content.
Planning Commission Vice Chair Gary Light said the goal of amending Rappahannock’s sign ordinance is to regulate issues of size, height, quantity and location rather than the language signs convey.
They’ve been working from a draft sign ordinance prepared by County Administrator Garrey Curry and County Attorney Art Goff and submitted in December 2021.
Once the Supervisors return remarks on the proposed ordinance, the Planning Commission is expected to schedule a public hearing for public input and then vote on a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. The Supervisors will hold its own public hearing and then vote on adopting the new ordinance for it to go into effect.
In other business
The commission held a public hearing and then approved a recommendation to approve a special use permit request to allow construction of an accessory building to property at 1265 FT Valley Rd. in Sperryville. The 12 by 16 foot building will serve as a kitchen for a guesthouse on the property, according to the application submitted by Paul Musselman and Jean Cairns.
Peter Luke, an adjoining property owner and a former Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney, said during the public hearing that he had no objection to the request. The request now goes to the county Board of Zoning Appeals for consideration.
Commission member Alvin Henry Jr., Hampton District, abstained from voting on the application. He said he feels the BZA doesn’t follow the Planning Commission’s recommendations and that he wouldn’t vote on special use permit applications going forward.
