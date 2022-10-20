The Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously rejected a special use permit to allow a five-bedroom bed and breakfast to operate on Clark Lane outside the Town of Washington.
Having tabled consideration of the application during its September meeting, members voted 6-0 to recommend denial after taking up the matter again this week. They cited concerns about the condition of the narrow Clark Lane — which is just 30 feet wide — its intersection with U.S. Route 211 and close proximity of the entrance to the CFC Farm and Home Center, colloquially referred to as the co-op.
The application now moves to the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals, which will decide whether to follow the Planning Commission’s recommendation to reject it.
Christine Smith participated remotely as the Board of Supervisors’ representative in place of Chair Keir Whitson, who is recovering from a heart attack he suffered over the summer. Planning Commission member Thomas Sisk of Piedmont District was absent from the meeting. Sisk, also a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy, said he was unable to attend because he had to take part in a work-related class to maintain his deputy certification.
Carl Henrickson, the bed and breakfast co-applicant along with his wife, reiterated at the Wednesday meeting that he would improve Clark Lane regardless of whether his application is approved. He plans to remove pavement within the existing right of way and replace it with millings, defined as recycled asphalt. But commission members were concerned that the improvement would not be enough to meet road standards.
County staff said that if a permit were to be issued then Clark Lane should be upgraded to meet Virginia Department of Transportation’s standards for private roads. The connection of Clark Lane with Route 211 should also be upgraded and the entrance to the co-op be either separated from Clark Lane by a minimum of 40 feet or shared, staff said. The entrance to the co-op and to Clark Lane are essentially immediately adjacent, the staff report also noted.
“Allowing additional uses, particularly not permitted by right, is not recommended by staff unless the access issues are resolved,” the staff report stated.
VDOT recommended that the parties on Clark Lane consider improvements to the Route 211 entrance and the shared entrance with the co-op. But the application lacks all of the information required in order to receive a land disturbance permit, county staff noted. The county staff also recommended placing a two-year limit on the permit should it be granted and that it expire if the property is sold or transferred.
In other business
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a special use permit to operate a three-bedroom tourist home in Castleton at 823 Scrabble Ln. owned by Richard Lawson. The structure is his home and he plans to rent it when he is out of state visiting relatives, according to his application.
The planning commission also recommended approval of a special use permit request from Julian Weichel and Trever Bellew to operate a one-bedroom tourist home at 308 Pine Dr. in Amissville.
Commission member Tommy Atkins, Jackson District, voted against the recommendation saying that he had concerns about the proximity of the proposed tourist home to other nearby residences. Additionally, he said drivers have difficulty passing each other on the road and the proposed home may have access problems.
The applicant hired an engineer to review his application after it was put on hold by the Planning Commission last month. The engineer said in their report that Pine Drive along with Rappahannock Drive and Putnam Lane that access Pine Drive appear to meet VDOT’s road standards. They don’t unreasonably limit or restrict access or create unsafe conditions for passenger vehicles or reasonably sized rescue vehicles, the report said.
