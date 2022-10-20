Carl Henrickson Bed and Breakfast

Carl and Donna Henrickson's special use permit application for a bed and breakfast at 65 Clark Ln. was rejected by the Rappahannock County Planning Commission.

 Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously rejected a special use permit to allow a five-bedroom bed and breakfast to operate on Clark Lane outside the Town of Washington.

Having tabled consideration of the application during its September meeting, members voted 6-0 to recommend denial after taking up the matter again this week. They cited concerns about the condition of the narrow Clark Lane — which is just 30 feet wide — its intersection with U.S. Route 211 and close proximity of the entrance to the CFC Farm and Home Center, colloquially referred to as the co-op.

