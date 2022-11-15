Rappahannock County Planning Commission

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission at a special meeting on Tuesday continued its discussion on an amended sign ordinance to Wednesday.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission continued its finetuning of language in a proposed update of the county’s sign ordinance at a special meeting on Tuesday. 

Commission members are working through a draft amendment submitted by County Administrator Garrey Curry and County Attorney Art Goff in December 2021 following a review by the Berkley Group, a consulting firm based in Bridgewater, Va. The firm was hired to review the existing subdivision and zoning ordinances to ensure they comply with state law and provide clear guidelines to follow. Members of the planning commission have been reviewing the proposed new wording and making suggested revisions.

