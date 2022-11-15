The Rappahannock County Planning Commission continued its finetuning of language in a proposed update of the county’s sign ordinance at a special meeting on Tuesday.
Commission members are working through a draft amendment submitted by County Administrator Garrey Curry and County Attorney Art Goff in December 2021 following a review by the Berkley Group, a consulting firm based in Bridgewater, Va. The firm was hired to review the existing subdivision and zoning ordinances to ensure they comply with state law and provide clear guidelines to follow. Members of the planning commission have been reviewing the proposed new wording and making suggested revisions.
The commission allotted two hours on Wednesday for discussion on the sections of the ordinance that included directional signs, temporary signs and hay bale signs. Talks will continue during the regular monthly planning commission meeting on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Rappahannock County Courthouse, after the Rappahannock News goes to print. See Rappnews.com on Thursday for coverage of this meeting.
After the Planning Commission eventually makes its final changes it will advertise a public hearing to receive comments then vote on a recommendation to the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, which will then hold its own public hearing before voting to adopt the final version.
The goal of the revisions is to regulate exterior signs so as to “protect the health, safety convenience and general welfare of the community, protect property values, protect the historic, rural and natural character of the county, protect the safety of the traveling public and pedestrians and promote the reasonable, orderly and effective display of outdoor advertising in a manner that furthers the goals of the Comprehensive Plan,” according to the draft language.
“The board also finds that signs take up space and may obstruct views, distract motorists, displace alternative uses for land, and pose other problems that legitimately call for regulation; and that the unregulated erection and display of signs con the purpose of this Article is to establish reasonable regulations pertaining to the time, place, materials, lighting, size, and manner in which outdoor signs and window signs may be erected,” the draft language also states.
The language says the county seeks “an appropriate balance that preserves the rights of free speech and expression while still reducing and mitigating the harms caused by signs.”
A new proposed section of the sign ordinance deals with public art displays, the goal being to regulate the duration, location and manner of display and protect the safety of drivers and pedestrians from distraction. Public art should be “intended to beautify or provide aesthetic influences to public areas or areas visible from them."
A public art permit from the zoning administrator would be required for a mural, sculpture or other art form, according to the proposed language. There is also language on size and placement so that the art doesn’t restrict vehicle or pedestrian flow. Wording, symbols or representations that could be deemed obscene would not be permitted.
“A mural that does not contain any commercial message is public art and is purposefully excluded from the definition of a ‘sign,’” draft language explains.
