Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters Kimberly McKiernan was designated a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA), the highest professional achievement for election officials and election vendors in the country, according to a news release from the National Association of Election Officials.
“The Rappahannock County Electoral Board is very proud of Kim McKiernan's CERA Certification. She is one of only 69 election officials in the U.S. to receive this prestigious certification this year. Kim has taken grueling comprehensive classes over the last three years to accomplish this personal goal — One the county should be proud of,” Electoral Board Chair Denise Chandler said in an email.
CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration (MPA) faculty in Auburn, Alabama and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The program is designed to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.
“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the Election Center. “This graduating class of 69 election professionals totals 1,335 election officials and election vendors who have achieved the CERA status. This is an outstanding accomplishment.”
“It is a measure of their dedication to making democracy work and exemplifies the very best in their service to your citizens,” Mattice said. “It takes an unusual commitment to pursue a demanding and challenging educational program during the course of their duties. It also assures localities that the very best in management techniques, technologies, and processes will be implemented.”
“Rappahannock County is indeed fortunate to have Kimberly McKiernan as one of the top designated professionals in America. Obtaining and maintaining CERA status means that she has committed to a career-long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in Virginia and the nation,” he said.
The Professional Education Program is sponsored by the Election Center, a non-profit association of voter registrars, elections administrators and providers of election services throughout America and the U.S. Territories. Its membership is comprised of township, city, county and state elections officials and other election related organizations.
The Center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting. Professional Education Program participants receive continuing education credit from Auburn University as well as professional training credits from the Election Center.