Updated study of county staff salaries to be released Sept. 1
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday held a public hearing on the proposed county budget that’s expected to ease the tax burden for more than two-thirds of property owners, lessen the blow of an expected hike in personal property valuations and fulfill the schools’ request for a larger than usual sum of county funds.
While the body took no action to amend the budget beyond what’s already been proposed, Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier took issue with a $150,000 line item set aside each year for potential raises for county staff as they relate to a 2020 compensation study officials hired a consulting firm to conduct in an effort to true up salaries to be more fair and equitable.
But since the release of the now-outdated study was indefinitely delayed because of the pandemic, the Supervisors have been unable to tap into that reserve to award potential raises to county staff. They agreed in a unanimous vote to have the study updated and released by Sept. 1 to reflect contemporary cost of living adjustments and to bring the salaries in-line with that of staff in other similarly sized counties so the budgeted funds might be spent in the future.
The proposed budget remains largely unchanged as the Supervisors head toward an adoption vote scheduled to take place in June.
The real estate tax rate decrease in the budget is designed to offset last year’s general reassessment of property values, which significantly raised the value of properties throughout the county. To shield residents from significantly higher tax bills, the budget for the fiscal year beginning in July would lower the tax rate to 55 cents for every $100 of real estate value — down from the current 67 cents. Rappahannock residents pay relatively high property taxes because the county’s real values are comparatively high.
The aggregate value of personal property, primarily vehicles, in the county increased to $101 million from $76 million just last year as the prices of used cars skyrocketed because of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. To lessen the blow of the increase, the proposed budget calls for decreasing the personal property tax rate $3.25 per $100 worth of property valuation from the forecast $4.25 per $100 worth of valuation.
Tax cuts, which are often popular with voters, can’t go so deep that they cause a shortfall in revenue. Rappahannock is required by law to balance its budget, meaning that reductions in revenue must be matched by cuts in spending.
The county’s largest single expense is its school system, whose budget would rise to $15.4 million in the new fiscal year, with the county contributing $8.9 million, and state, federal and foundation funds providing $6.5 million. With the state demanding, but only partly funding, salary increases, and a variety of curricular and reporting requirements, the schools would have difficulty absorbing cuts.