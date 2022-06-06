The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 6, and held two public hearings. Here are topline takeaways of what was discussed.
In split vote, body approves driving ranges
The body approved in a split vote amending a zoning ordinance to allow people to operate golf driving ranges. The amendment would add a category of "Limited golf driving range" to the zoning ordinance as a use provided by a special exception in the agriculture zoning district.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson voted to approve the amendment, while Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier opposed it.
The Planning Commission voted 5-1 in April to recommend that the Board of Supervisors adopt the amendment. Whitson, chair of the Planning Commission, argued that driving ranges don’t require any additional infrastructure, so it would not disturb the land. Smith and Frazier argued that it shouldn’t be permitted under the ordinance, citing a larger discussion among the body about agriculturally zoned land being used for recreation.
Fireworks ordinance approved
The body unanimously approved an ordinance that outlines rules for how firework permits may be obtained and limits the times people can use the explosives in the county.
The ordinance comes after a reported incident in March where residents complained that fireworks were used in Amissville for several hours into the night, leading some to raise questions about how the county could curtail their use.
The ordinance gives County Administrator Garrey Curry the authority to approve or deny requests for permits, and can include conditions in the permit “necessary to protect persons, animals and property.”
Boundary line adjustment proposal advances
The body received a detailed proposal for a potential boundary line adjustment in the Town of Washington to accommodate a mixed-use development proposal on land owned by county resident Chuck Akre that straddles the town-county line. The county has held a handful of other discussions on the proposal, but with no official supporting documents.
The draft proposal was sent to the body Monday morning by John Foote, Akre’s attorney, so the body lacked ample time to review the document and did not discuss it in-depth during the meeting.
The Board of Supervisors plan to meet on June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Rappahannock County Courthouse to further discuss the document after reviewing it more closely.
Deputy appointed to Planning Commission
Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Sisk was appointed to the Rappahannock County Planning Commission after a unanimous vote from the Board of Supervisors.
Sisk will represent the Piedmont district until his term ends on July 2, 2026. Smith recommended that the body approve Sisk’s application this month, rather than waiting until another meeting to make the appointment.
“I believe Mr. Sisk brings a different and needed dimension to the Planning Commission,” she said during the meeting. “I think he'll bring an eye for agriculture and a perspective from that community on the Planning Commission, and I would appreciate that very much because it is such a centerpiece of our comprehensive plan.”
Sisk served in the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in the 1980s and now works in the office part time.
Post Office path in Town of Washington
The body discussed a possible sidewalk in the Town of Washington along Warren Avenue between Gay Street and the post office location. Mayor Fred Catlin plans to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to install the sidewalks, but is requesting input from the Board of Supervisors.
The body approved Curry to continue working with Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff and Town attorney Martin Crim on official language for a proposal.
Whitson, who represents the area, said he supports the construction of a sidewalk, noting it’s dangerous for people to walk along Warren Avenue on the side of the road to reach the post office.
Smith said she does not support the sidewalk, because “it welcomes people into areas that they normally wouldn't be going.”
Regulating vehicles at public events
The body unanimously voted to refer a zoning ordinance amendment to the Planning Commission regarding vehicular access to public events in the county, citing traffic and safety concerns at heavily attended events. Curry said that these events create access concerns for emergency vehicles.
The amendment would define a heavily-attended event, or a “traffic event impacting safe access,” as a public gathering with ten or more vehicles. It would also add a paragraph that would require roads, private streets and other lanes to be maintained in a way that emergency vehicles can pass through.