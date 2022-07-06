The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their monthly meeting on Wednesday and approved a document for a proposed boundary line adjustment, two special exception permits, and an amendment to the county zoning ordinance.
Here are the top line takeaways from the meeting:
Approval of Rush River Commons boundary line adjustment
The Supervisors approved 4-1 a document outlining a set of terms for both them and Washington Town Council to agree on as part of proposed boundary line adjustment in the town to accommodate an expansion of the Rush River Commons development.
The document, crafted recently by Rush River Commons attorney John Foote based on conversations held with Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff, County Administrator Garrey Curry and Town Attorney Martin Crim, reflect what concessions the county seeks from the town in exchange for their support of expanding the town’s boundary to swallow up all of resident Chuck Akre’s property, which bisects the town-county line, where the development is slated to be built.
While it’s still subject to change, the document must be mutually agreed upon by both the Board of Supervisors and Town Council for the maneuver to proceed. The Town Council is expected to discuss the boundary change at its monthly meeting on Monday. If an agreement is reached between both jurisdictions, the boundary change requires approval by a circuit court judge to go into effect.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier voted in favor of approving the document and sending it to the town for review.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, who has been reluctant to support the boundary change, abstained from the vote, saying that because Goff was not present at the meeting she was uncomfortable making edits to the document. Smith did not specify any edits she may have wished to make.
In the weeks since the document was submitted, Curry, Goff and Crim reviewed and have made a number of edits to it in concert with the Supervisors, and Whitson said he was comfortable discussing the document without legal counsel present.
Frazier, who has also been critical of the boundary line adjustment proposal, said he voted in favor of the document as a “show of good faith” to members of Town Council.
Both Frazier and Smith argued that the county has spent a great deal of time discussing the proposal, while members of the town council have claimed the Supervisors have been unduly transactional in the process and Akre accused Frazier and Smith of trying to stall his efforts.
The agreement reflects a culmination of the Supervisors’ efforts to secure concessions from the town in exchange for their support of the measure since they believe ceding zoning control of the property to Washington through the boundary change with nothing in return could be unpopular with voters. Some also worry it could potentially pave the way for unwanted additional development in the town.
Washington Mayor Fred Catlin has been outspoken in his opposition to the Supervisor's attempts to gain concessions, arguing the development’s expansion will benefit the entire community not at the expense of the county.
The Supervisors’ discussion on Wednesday marked a postponement of one that was originally planned to be held at a meeting on June 20 but was canceled at the last minute after it was learned the body lacked an in-person quorum.
The first phase of Rush River Commons, which broke ground in June as Washington's first mixed-use development, was approved by the Town Council in 2021 following a monthslong review to include affordable housing, a cafe and a new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre hopes to expand it further on a segment of his property located outside the town's boundary, but doing so requires access to Washington’s sewer, which town officials say can’t be extended beyond the town’s corporate limit because of legal concerns, necessitating a boundary change. Akre also made clear that he would prefer the town, rather than the county, to have zoning control over his entire lot.
Rush River Commons’ second phase is pitched to include community gathering space where organizations and public bodies could meet and events be held; a “coworking” site where nonprofits and other organizations can share office space; space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move; and a “makerspace” where artists and residents can create using different tools. Akre also originally proposed to construct additional housing on the expansion, which the Supervisors swiftly opposed.
All of the proposed uses of the development are deemed acceptable in the agreement, with the exception of residential housing. Also permitted under the agreement are professional offices, an amphitheater and off-site directional signs. All lighting constructed would be required to face downward to protect the International Dark Skies designation of the Rappahannock County Park located just across the street.
Here are the other concessions the county is seeking from the town through the agreement:
A revenue sharing agreement between the town and county to equally split revenue generated through the town’s meals and lodging tax, one of the town’s most significant sources of income, on potential developments located on the portion of property that would be moved into town should a boundary change be enacted.
The town must agree to not initiate or support an application seeking another boundary adjustment for 10 years. However, the clause does not prohibit immediate boundary changes for properties that require the town’s water or sewer because of a failing septic system.
The town must amend its zoning ordinance to no longer require the Architectural Review Board (ARB) to approve the exterior appearance and design of real estate owned by the county as it seeks to renovate the government complex that’s located in Washington on county-owned property. (Catlin has said he’s unsure if that request is “feasible” since the entity that oversees historic districts would need to also sign on.)
The town must approve any applications submitted by the county to reconfigure existing lots owned by the county in Washington.
The town must agree to dismantle and relocate at the county’s request its historic memorial obelisk located located at the corner of Jett and Gay Streets to “provide ingress and egress to county property,” according to the document, as part of the county’s renovation effort.
The town must permit the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, which is located outside the town, to hook up to the Washington's sewer system at the expense of the company.
The town will be free to do what it wishes with the Washington Town Hall, while the county would be free to control the RAAC Community Theater building.
The town will be responsible for any court fees and costs associated with recording the boundaries of Akre’s property.
New Jackson District Planning Commission member appointed
Rappahannock County native Tommy Atkins was appointed to the Planning Commission to serve the Jackson District, replacing Rick Kohler who had reapplied to continue serving in the role.
Frazier, who represents the Jackson District, nominated Atkins and the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in support of the nominee. Traditionally, the Supervisor who represents the district where there is vacancy will choose a nominee, which the other members of the body support more often than not.
The Supervisors also unanimously appointed Washington resident Ken Reid to the Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority.
Wedding venue, guest home approved
The body unanimously approved special exception permits for a conference center to operate as a wedding venue and an additional dwelling on a parcel of land zoned for conservation. There were two public hearings held. No members of the public spoke about the applications during public comment.
The barn, described in an application as a conference center, is located on Laurel Mills Road and is owned by Jimmy and Elizabeth Swindler. The property is zoned as agricultural, but the Swindlers plan to host weddings inside the barn.
The application was approved unanimously on the condition that the Swindlers provide a site plan with more detailed information about parking before the barn is used for weddings.
The body also approved a special exception permit application for Rappahannock resident Bob Ryan, former chief meteorologist at NBC4 in Washington D.C., to build a second house for his grandchildren on his property that is zoned for conservation. Under the current ordinance, the use of more than one dwelling on a parcel of land zoned for conservation is not permitted.
The body approved the application unanimously.
Procedural changes made to rezoning process
The body unanimously approved an amendment to the county zoning ordinance that changes how the Planning Commission reviews applications for special use and special exception permits, eliminating the “preliminary review process.”
The zoning ordinance previously required the Planning Commission to hold a preliminary hearing on a special permit application, then hold a separate public hearing at a later date before making a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors or Board of Zoning Appeals.
Under the amended ordinance, once the Zoning Administrator deems an application to be complete, the Planning Commission can proceed with a public hearing and skip the preliminary review process.
Members of the public will still have the opportunity to give input at an advertised public hearing in the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors or Board of Zoning Appeals when an application is in the final consideration stage.
Ben Peters contributed reporting.