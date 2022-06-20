Akre accuses members of stalling request, which they deny
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors chair on Monday afternoon canceled a meeting hours before it was scheduled to begin after learning the body lacked a quorum.
It’s not certain when the meeting, a continuation of the body’s regular June session where they planned to discuss details surrounding Rush River Commons’ request to change the Town of Washington’s boundary to accommodate an expansion of the development, may be rescheduled.
At least three members of the body are required to attend in person for a quorum, and they were prepared to hold the meeting in a hybrid format with two members participating remotely.
But Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. — just hours prior to the scheduled 6 p.m. meeting — sent an email to members of the body saying she would be unable to attend “due to circumstances beyond my control.” When contacted via Facebook for additional clarification on her absence, Smith said she was unable to attend because of “personal reasons.”
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier planned to participate remotely since neither were able to attend in person, according to Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey.
Whitson was out of the country in Poland for a work trip, while Frazier came down with an illness and notified Donehey on Saturday that he was prepared to attend remotely, according to emails obtained by the Rappahannock News. Both Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney planned to attend in person.
Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre in an interview accused both Frazier and Smith of not attending the meeting in an effort to stall his request to expand Washington’s boundary so his property, which currently straddled the town-county line, can be brought entirely under the town’s jurisdiction. Both Smith and Frazier in the past have expressed opposition to Akre’s request.
“They do whatever they can to, you know, stymie this or keep it from going through,” Akre said of both Frazier and Smith.
Smith rebutted: “I don’t have any response to that and think his comment is beneath him.” Frazier, who in an interview on Monday said he remained ill, called Akre’s comment “childish.” Akre maintained that he stood by his statement.
