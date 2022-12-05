The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors held their monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, where they reviewed procedures for making appointments to public bodies and recommendations from the Planning Commission on a new sign ordinance.
Board reviews new sign ordinance draft
The Board of Supervisors discussed a revised sign ordinance recommended by the Planning Commission. The body will continue to review the new ordinance and send notes to the Planning Commission before each body holds a public hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.
The process was undertaken this year since officials say current sign regulations aren’t in compliance with the findings of the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case Reed v. Town of Gilbert, which invalidated an Arizona town’s ordinance that restricted certain signage based on content.
Commonwealth and County Attorney Art Goff said the goal of revising Rappahannock’s sign ordinance is to regulate issues of size, height, quantity and location rather than the content or language of the sign. County Administrator Garrey Curry said they revised the ordinance based on “what they saw in the field” when they were surveying the county.
Curry said the county doesn’t go “hunting” for violations, but will review a sign if there is a complaint. He also said that a lot of signs will be considered on a case-by-case basis, as the ordinance is extremely nuanced.
The bodies have been working from a draft sign ordinance prepared by Curry and Goff and submitted in December 2021. The most recent draft of the ordinance can be viewed here.
A sign is defined in the ordinance as “any writing, letter or numeral work, pictorial presentation, illustration or decoration, emblem, device, symbol or trademark, flag, banner, sculpture or any other device, figure or similar character.” Curry said the language in the new ordinance will make it easier to enforce.
Some significant changes include:
A maximum of five temporary signs (signs with a 100-day duration) are allowed in all zoning districts, and cannot exceed an aggregate 50 square feet or a height of eight feet.
Temporary signs will be regulated the same as other types of signage.
Animated signs are prohibited, with exceptions for some animated signs on commercial and industrial zones.
Works of art, architectural elements incorporated into the style of a building, and flags of a nation, state, or geopolitical identity will not qualify as a sign under the ordinance.
Once the Supervisors return remarks on the proposed ordinance, the Planning Commission is expected to schedule a public hearing for public input and then vote on a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. The Supervisors will hold its own public hearing and then vote on adopting the new ordinance for it to go into effect.
Appointments and a procedural dispute
The Board of Supervisors appointed a new member to the Library Board of Trustees in a split vote after a disagreement arose over procedure for making appointments to public bodies.
Wakefield resident John Beardlsey was appointed to the Library Board of Trustees in a 3-1-1 vote, with Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson voting in favor of the appointment, Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier voting in opposition, and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith abstaining.
Earlier this year, the body agreed to deviate from traditional procedure and allow applicants to public bodies to speak during meetings and answer questions from board members. Previously, applicants could speak during public comment portions of meetings, but Q&As between applicants and board members was not permitted.
Beardsley was not present at the meeting, and Frazier and Smith suggested delaying the vote so board members could ask him questions. Donehey did not postpone the vote on Monday because, she said, there has not been an official policy in place to encourage or require applicants to attend public meetings. The Board of Supervisors has routinely appointed people to public bodies in the past without the applicants being present at the meeting.
Frazier requested that the body discuss formally amending the policy at its January meeting.
The body also appointed three individuals to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board, including Wakefield resident Frances Krebser, Gail Crooks (who does not reside in Rappahannock), and Wakefield resident Virginia Farrell. These individuals were not present at the meeting.
Old Rag ticketing pilot program ends
Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney said the park is looking at “more permanent solutions” for hiking congestion on Old Rag Mountain as the ticketing pilot program comes to an end.
Kenney told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that the park sold about 95,000 tickets for access to Old Rag Mountain this year, with an 800-visitor cap for each day. He said there is currently no decision on if they will continue to require tickets, and they are still analyzing data that was collected through the year.
SNP began requiring $1 tickets in March for people who wanted to hike Old Rag Mountain due to issues with overflow parking and overcrowding on the trails. The pilot ended on Nov. 30. Kenney said his goal is to make a decision by spring 2023 on whether or not they will continue to require ticketing.
Kenney said they had staff on the mountain analyzing wait times and traffic for hikers, and that feedback from hikers has so far been positive. Kenney said there were about 20 days when tickets were sold out, which mostly consisted of Saturdays and holiday weekends.
Kenney said general visitation to the park is going back to pre-pandemic levels, with about 1.5 million people visiting this past year. He said in 2020, that number was 1.7 million. Kenney said more data about park visitations and ticketing for Old Rag Mountain will become publicly available in early 2023.
Board approves budget adjustments
The Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Monday evening to review amendments to the 2023 county budget which was adopted in May 2022. No one spoke during the hearing, and the body unanimously approved the budget adjustments.
The state requires localities to hold a public hearing when amendments to the annual budget through supplemental appropriations exceed 1% of the adopted budget. The amendments to the 2023 budget total $1,855,171, or 4.1% of the original budget adopted in May.
The amendments include adjustments for previously approved supplemental appropriations, transfers between different county funds, funds for a victims witness program in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, and funds for a generator at Rappahannock County High School.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson attended the meeting via Zoom due to health reasons. Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier attended the evening portion of the meeting over Zoom because of a work obligation.