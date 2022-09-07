The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, bringing out dozens of residents for a public hearing to review preliminary designs of a new county courthouse.
The body also introduced a new assistant county administrator, gave an update on phone service issues with provider CenturyLink, and appointed an alternate representative to the Planning Commission while Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson continues to recover from a heart attack in July.
Dozens of residents attend public hearing on new courthouse proposal
Dozens of residents filled the courtroom Wednesday night to give input on a preliminary design for a new county courthouse in the Town of Washington, with many residents disappointed in the “barn-like” design.
One resident said the front of the new courthouse facing Gay Street doesn’t look like a “dignified, significant building,” while others said it looks like a “penitentiary.” Residents were also concerned with the proposed size of the structure. In the current proposal, the new building would be about five times the size of the current courthouse.
The proposed design was first introduced at a Buildings Committee meeting in August. The county hired consulting firm Wiley-Wilson to create the design, and this is the first rendering of what a potential new courthouse could look like.
While residents applauded the work done by the Buildings Committee, the comments on the proposed design were mostly negative. Three-dimensional renderings of the proposal can be found on Boarddocs, the county government’s website. Residents also stressed the importance of a new building fitting the character of the village.
Former county attorney Peter Luke said the proposed size of the courtroom, located on the second floor, doesn’t need to be as large as the design depicts. He suggested including two courtrooms, one for the Circuit Court and another for General District Court and juvenile cases.
Jackson Supervisor and Buildings Committee Chair Ron Frazier said the public bodies still have a lot of work to do on addressing the buildings on the courthouse complex.
The new courthouse proposed by Randy Vaughan, vice president and project manager at Wiley-Wilson, would still face Gay Street and be situated on the current courthouse complex. The new building would have two floors, elevators for accessibility, separate spaces for attorneys, witnesses, and members of the public, and a separate entrance for judges. The courtroom would be gallery seating and hold 80 people.
The Buildings Committee has been working on plans to restore and renovate county buildings in the town, including the courthouse, which has been deemed to suffer from significant “life and safety” concerns outlined in a 2020 study by the Alexandria-based consultant. County Administrator Garrey Curry reiterated that at any time a judge could decide to no longer allow use of the courthouse because of safety issues.
Issues with the current courthouse include a lack of access for disabled people and inadequate space to separate members of the public, jury, defendants, witnesses, attorneys and judges. The building’s design forces all of those parties to walk up and down the same staircase.
The Board of Supervisors and Buildings Committee will continue to solicit input from the public as the bodies move forward with the construction of a new courthouse and the restoration and renovation of other deteriorating county buildings.
Board introduces new assistant county administrator
The Board of Supervisors introduced Bonnie Jewell as the county’s new assistant county administrator to work alongside County Administrator Garrey Curry. Jewell will start working on Monday, Sept. 12.
Jewell, a graduate of Rappahannock County High School, has a degree in economics and American studies from Mary Washington College and an MBA from the University of Mary Washington. She has 22 years of experience in various facets of local government finance, according to a press release, having worked for Arlington Public Schools and most recently serving as Assistant County Administrator for Finance & Services for Spotsylvania County.
“I am exceedingly grateful for the chance to continue my public service career in Rappahannock, serving the community where I grew up,” Jewell said in a statement. “I've learned over time that experiences build upon one another and to have all those building blocks lead me back to Rappahannock is pretty special. I'm looking forward to getting to work, reconnecting with old friends, and meeting community members I've not previously met.”
CenturyLink no longer
Beginning Oct. 3, phone service provider CenturyLink will transition ownership from Lumen to a new parent company, Brightspeed, bringing on a completely different leadership and executive board. This transition comes as residents in the county report serious service issues with CenturyLink, with some customers not able to use their landline telephone for sometimes weeks at a time.
Steve Brewer, a representative from CenturyLink, told the body that the goal of Brightspeed will be to install as many fiber connections in the county as possible. He said this will be an “overbuild” of the existing copper network, and that the company will not immediately transition the full network to fiber.
He said there should not be any interruption in phone service while the transition is taking place, and current CenturyLink customers will be mailed notices of the transition and will begin seeing new logos on billing statements.
Board appoints alternate Planning Commission chair
The Board of Supervisors appointed Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith to serve as the alternate chair of the Planning Commission while Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, the current committee chairman, recovers from a heart attack he had in late July.
Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey initially nominated Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, but Smith and Frazier suggested appointing a member with more experience on the body. Carney withdrew his name from consideration and nominated Smith to serve on the body.
