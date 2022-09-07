2022-09-BOS-Krystal_Porras-1-web.jpg

Deputy Clerk Krystal Porras looks on at a rendering of a potential new courthouse campus. The concept was presented by Randy Vaughn, an architect with the firm Wiley-Wilson.

 Video still

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, bringing out dozens of residents for a public hearing to review preliminary designs of a new county courthouse.

The body also introduced a new assistant county administrator, gave an update on phone service issues with provider CenturyLink, and appointed an alternate representative to the Planning Commission while Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson continues to recover from a heart attack in July.

Tags

Recommended for you