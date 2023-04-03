The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted nearly unanimously on two major reforms to the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) that would limit the body’s scope of power and potentially expand its membership size.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to hold a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission to strip the BZA of its legislative powers. The BZA currently oversees all applications for special use permits and appeals on rulings made by the zoning administrator, but the Board of Supervisors want to redistribute those powers to themselves, making the BZA solely an appeals body.
County Administrator Garrey Curry said most Virginia localities only utilize their BZA as an appeals body. The Berkley Group, a private consulting firm hired by the county to simplify the zoning ordinance, recommended that the county take this action.
“I philosophically think that any legislative action should be tied to an elected official,” Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney said. Members of the BZA are court appointed.
BZA Chair Ron Makela agreed, but said reassigning permit granting authority to the Supervisors would substantially increase their workload. “They've got the power to interpret an ordinance better,” Makela said of the Supervisors. “The BZA really isn't allowed to do that. So from that aspect, it makes good sense. But the other aspect is that it makes it harder on the applicants at times, and sadly, it can become political.”
The Board of Supervisors currently oversees all special exception applications, which is defined differently in the county code than special use permits, which the BZA oversees. The county is seeking to classify all special use permits as special exceptions.
“I have always thought it somewhat arbitrary that we've had this bifurcated process, where land use decisions… fall into a special exception, and in other cases, a special use,” Whitson said.
The Supervisors also voted 4-1 to direct staff to analyze county code and determine what must be amended to expand BZA membership from five members to seven members in order to bring on more members with relevant experience.
Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey, Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Carney voted in favor of the action. Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson voted against expanding the BZA’s membership, saying he doesn’t think adding more members would help with the body’s efficiency.
These actions come after a February vote by the BZA to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to operate on agriculturally-zoned land without a permit, which drew criticism from some officials who argued it did not adhere to local zoning laws and prompted the sending of an admonishing letter from the Supervisors to Makela. The letter requested that BZA members promptly seek additional zoning and legal training.
The BZA is a quasi-judicial body with court-appointed members. Smith said that if the county decides to expand the number of BZA members, she wants the Board of Supervisors to recommend potential members to a judge to ensure the body is made up of individuals with relevant experience. Makela said he is open to the idea of expanding the number of members.
“Seven viewpoints are always better than five,” Makela said.
