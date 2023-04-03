bza

BZA regular meeting, Nov. 17, 2022

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted nearly unanimously on two major reforms to the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) that would limit the body’s scope of power and potentially expand its membership size.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to hold a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission to strip the BZA of its legislative powers. The BZA currently oversees all applications for special use permits and appeals on rulings made by the zoning administrator, but the Board of Supervisors want to redistribute those powers to themselves, making the BZA solely an appeals body.

Tags

Recommended for you