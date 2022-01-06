Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey on Wednesday was voted by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors to continue on as chair, while Hampton Supervisors Keir Whitson was voted to serve as vice chair.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith voted in opposition to their leadership.
Smith nominated Whitson to serve as chair and voted against Donehey, saying she was concerned about the amount of canceled and rescheduled Board of Supervisors meetings throughout the last year. Smith also nominated and voted for Frazier to serve as vice chair.
In a roll call vote, Frazier said “none of the above” to Whitson as vice chair and Donehey as chair.
“I'm honored to be the chair for the county for a second term, and I will work as hard if not harder this year than I did last year,” Donehey said in an interview. “I can honestly say I put in a lot of hours, but there's a lot of learning and meeting people and understanding how the political world works. And hopefully I'll be even better this year as chair, and I will work hard to try to have a positive working relationship with all members of the Board.”
Donehey said she wasn’t sure what Smith’s concerns were specifically about the cancellation of meetings, but said she didn’t do anything that she didn’t think needed to happen. Donehey also said she hopes the body can agree on not scheduling meetings during holiday weeks.
Whitson was voted to continue on as the Board of Supervisors representative to the Planning Commission, with Frazier and Smith again voting in opposition. Smith said the representative to the Planning Commission typically changes each year, and nominated Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney to serve. But Carney declined, saying he wanted to first find his bearings as a new member.
Other appointments include:
Donehey to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission
Carney to the Fire Levy Board
Carney to the Rappahannock River Basin Commission
Carney to the Recreational Facilities Authority
Frazier and Donehey to the Public Safety Committee
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...