Chairman of the Planning Commision, Gary Light, addresses the Board of Supervisors at the joint session, Monday evening.

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission in a joint meeting on Monday both voted unanimously to strip the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) of its legislative powers, reducing the body’s focus to just appeals and variances.

The BZA will no longer consider applications for special use permits, which allow property owners to conduct business on land that would otherwise be prohibited. In the past, the admission of those permits completely bypassed input from the Supervisors.

