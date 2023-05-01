The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission in a joint meeting on Monday both voted unanimously to strip the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) of its legislative powers, reducing the body’s focus to just appeals and variances.
The BZA will no longer consider applications for special use permits, which allow property owners to conduct business on land that would otherwise be prohibited. In the past, the admission of those permits completely bypassed input from the Supervisors.
All special use permits will now be reclassified as special exception permits, which the Board of Supervisors currently oversee. Elected officials on both bodies described the difference between the two as arbitrary, and argued that it’s more sensible to classify all permits as special exceptions.
As a result of the decision, the BZA moving forward is sure to meet less frequently. Zoning Board Chair Ron Makela, who was not present at the meeting, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night about the Supervisors’ moves. Makela and other critics of reallocating permitting powers have warned it could result in zoning decisions becoming more politicized.
There was agreement among the Supervisors and Planning Commission members that legislative actions, including the approval of permits, should be made by elected officials, which BZA members are not.
With an influx in tourist home applications, some officials said that the Supervisors are able to interpret the laws differently than the BZA, which is a court-appointed, quasi-judicial body.
“There will come a time in the not too distant future where I think we'll have to wrestle with those big picture questions, and so I think in that sense it's logical that we'll be hearing these [special permits], which the vast majority are in fact tourist home applications,” said Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson.
Despite some concerns from Planning Commission members, County Administrator Garrey Curry said the county code will be updated to reflect the changes made on Monday to ensure consistency in legal language surrounding special exception permits. He also said that there is judicial precedent for handling the transition process with pending applications, and that he will explore that with Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff.
Planning Commission and BZA member Steph Ridder encouraged the Supervisors to postpone the decision to allow for more time to analyze the implications in the county code. While Ridder voted in favor of the resolution, she also told the Supervisors that the BZA remains competent enough to fulfill its duties.
“As poorly as you think the BZA has done, for the most part, we follow what the Planning Commission does,” Ridder said.
Prior to this discussion, the Board of Supervisors on Monday also scheduled a public hearing to consider expanding the number of BZA members from five to seven after some members expressed concerns about being unable to complete their workload in the absence of additional county support. The BZA last week voted unanimously to request assistance from county officials to help ease the burden of administrative tasks placed on members of the body.
The accelerated overhaul to the BZA followed what officials allege to be Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) violations by zoning board leadership and a February vote to override a decision from the county zoning administrator that some in county government argued was illegal.
Some officials also said zoning board members lack the knowledge and experience necessary to do the job. In an admonishing letter sent in April, Supervisors demanded that the BZA seek remedial training, which the members completed on April 26.
Supervisors emphasized on Monday that the decision to reallocate legislative power was not punitive, and reiterated that the body has been considering the move since a private consulting firm, the Berkeley Group, recommended that they do so.
But a February BZA decision to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to operate on agriculturally-zoned land without a special use permit motivated the Supervisors to push for these reforms more expeditiously, escalating already heightened tensions between BZA members and county officials.
The BZA has also faced a flurry of allegations from the county that the body committed FOIA violations. Makela has argued in the past that those potential violations are attributable to the fact that county administration assists other public bodies more attentively than it does the BZA.
Makela also sent Curry a public records request last month for all written communication, including personal emails and text messages, between county staff, Supervisors, and Planning Commission members about actions taken by the BZA from January 2020 to the present. Makela said county officials have not been specific enough in their reasoning for pushing reforms on the BZA, and he hopes to better understand their concerns through his FOIA request.
The zoning board began reviewing special use permit applications in 1985 after a recommendation from the Planning Commission, which was based on input from Fauquier County officials who were implementing the same procedure. Fauquier County officials adopted an ordinance to reverse this decision last year and stripped their BZA of legislative powers, arguing it was more appropriate for land use decisions to be made by elected officials.
