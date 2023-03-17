2023-03-BOS-group-1.jpg
Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will send the Board of Zoning Appeals a “strongly worded letter” outlining their concerns with regards to the BZA’s recent decision to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to operate without a special use permit.

The unanimous decision to send the letter was voted on after the Supervisors met in a closed session on Friday for about an hour. Members of the body declined to specify what exactly will be said in the letter, but that they expect it to be available to the public sometime next week.

