The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will send the Board of Zoning Appeals a “strongly worded letter” outlining their concerns with regards to the BZA’s recent decision to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to operate without a special use permit.
The unanimous decision to send the letter was voted on after the Supervisors met in a closed session on Friday for about an hour. Members of the body declined to specify what exactly will be said in the letter, but that they expect it to be available to the public sometime next week.
The supervisors planned to discuss Friday what county administration alleged was a Freedom Information Act (FOIA) violation regarding policy on electronic participation by BZA members at public meetings, according to an email obtained by the Rappahannock News that was sent to officials by County Administrator Garrey Curry.
According to interviews with several county officials, there is disagreement about the BZA’s use of the electronic participation policy and if it’s allowed under state law. Curry declined to comment on the alleged FOIA violation.
When asked why the Friday meeting was closed to the public, Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey pointed to language on the county website that said “Consultation with Legal Counsel Regarding Board of Zoning Appeals Action on ZA#23-01-02, Charlotte Wagner, Appellant.”
The Rappahannock County Zoning Office in October served Charlotte Wagner, owner of Sperryville dog training facility K9ology, with a notice of violation after neighboring property owners complained that she was using agriculturally-zoned land to train dogs. The BZA voted in favor of Wagner’s appeal, with BZA Chair Ron Makela calling it a matter of “precedent,” citing two other dog training facilities in the county that operate without a special use permit.
Makela and members Steph Ridder, Bill Tieckelmann, and Andrew Kohler, who was participating electronically, voted in favor of Wagner’s appeal, allowing her to operate without a special use permit.
While member Sharon Pierce was absent from the February meeting, she said in a statement last week that she “strenuously object to the decision” and believes “it was fatally flawed and leaves our county in potential jeopardy.
