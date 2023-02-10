The Rappahannock County Recreation Facilities Authority (park board) on Thursday approved the re-striping of a tennis court at the county park to create two pickleball courts, according to a news release from the body.
The re-striping will still allow tennis to be played on the court. The decision was made in response to community input at several meetings last fall and the recommendation of a newly formed committee, which includes both tennis and pickleball players, that recommended creation of a shared-use court.
The work will be funded by a grant from the Rappahannock County Park Foundation, the news release said.
Pickleball is a racquet-based sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. National Public Radio described it as “America’s fastest-growing sport,” and its popularity has exploded in recent years among all age groups.
“RCRFA is charged with operating the Park to provide recreational opportunities for residents of Rappahannock County of all ages and abilities, and residents made it clear that pickleball should be part of that equation” Chair Becky Burr said in a statement. “The RCRFA board thanks the Park Foundation for its financial support for the project.”
The committee, chaired by resident and board member Stacey Glemboski, will work in the future with tennis players, pickleball players and Park neighbors to develop agreed-upon rules for use of the restriped court.
This decision is the first step by the body to assess all court surfaces in the park. Similar assessments are underway with respect to the playground and the park’s nature rich areas.
Committees are working to create comprehensive plans for the maintenance, repair, replacement and enhancement of the park’s resources. Committee recommendations are due to the body this summer.
