County-tennis.jpg
Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Recreation Facilities Authority (park board) on Thursday approved the re-striping of a tennis court at the county park to create two pickleball courts, according to a news release from the body.

The re-striping will still allow tennis to be played on the court. The decision was made in response to community input at several meetings last fall and the recommendation of a newly formed committee, which includes both tennis and pickleball players, that recommended creation of a shared-use court. 

Tags

Recommended for you