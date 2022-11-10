tom neal

Rappahannock Veteran Tom Neal during his combat tour in Vietnam.

Since America’s founding, those called to military service have forged an enduring generational bond. After initial service, some men and women stayed in uniform building a lifetime career while others left. Notwithstanding, every person who served shares memories imprinted on every corner of the mind not only for their lifetime, but also for generations past, present and future. Nearly everyone has proudly shown a picture of their father, sister, aunt, cousin, uncle and more — all of whom have fought courageously for our country.  

Each generation is not monolithic in thought or deed; they will be Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. They will be deeply religious or not, and some will have very significant problems readjusting to peace when they come home.  Many more than we suspect continue to suffer in a broad range of ways.

Tags

Recommended for you