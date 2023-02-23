virginia capitol dark

A storm passes over the state Capitol in Richmond. 

Right before the 2023 General Assembly session began, a Virginia Commonwealth University poll found inflation was still a top issue Virginians want their elected officials to address.

Because statehouses don’t have much control over national monetary policy, state legislators have spent much of the last six weeks debating what they can do to ease financial hardship for struggling Virginians. Heading into a high-stakes General Assembly election year, Democrats and Republicans have dueling philosophies on how to achieve that.

