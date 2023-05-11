Concept Site Plan 9-6-22 (1).jpg

September 6, 2022 Courthouse Concept Presented to the Board of Supervisors

 Courtesy of the County's Boarddocs website

As county officials continue to deliberate over several proposed courthouse designs, the Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will host residents and officials on the site of the new courthouse, where engineers have outlined a basic footprint for the new building.

The open house will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents are welcome to stop by and tour the area to get a sense of what the proposed designs might look like.

