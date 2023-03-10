2022-06-RR-Groundbreaking--10-web-2.jpg

Taken at the Rush River Commons groundbreaking ceremony on June 14, 2022.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

With construction of Rush River Commons forging ahead, a clearer picture has emerged of the organizations that will occupy the forthcoming mixed-use development in the Town of Washington.

According to Betsy Dietel, a spokesperson for the project, the Rappahannock County Department of Social Services is slated to take up the entire 3500 square foot top floor of the planned office building.

