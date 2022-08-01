Courthouse-ext
Courtesy photo

How voting blocs formed among Rappahannock’s Superviso

Over the past several years, many decisions among the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have broken down along clear voting blocs. While some officials and residents say these split decisions are healthy for a functioning democracy, others say it's a result of divisiveness that began in 2016 following changes in county leadership.

Tags

Recommended for you