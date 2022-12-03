A wish list of sidewalks, crosswalks and walking paths
A study conducted by a consulting firm on behalf of the Town of Washington recommended a number of changes to make the town more safe and accessible for pedestrians, a long term goal sought by officials.
The study was conducted in April and published in July, but was only recently brought before the Town Council for discussion. It was done by Toole Design Group, which was hired by the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment Growth’s Accessibility Planning Technical Assistance Program. The document identifies recommendations for updates to sidewalks, improvements to roadway safety, and suggestions for trailheads and walking paths around town.
Mayor Fred Catlin said the study should not be interpreted as a set of definitive plans for the town, but rather a blueprint that lays groundwork for officials to make informed decisions about how to address walkability and pedestrian safety in town. “This is the technical preparation for whatever the town and its citizens want to go forward,” he said.
Next steps are for the town to seek funding through grants to begin exploring the possibility of implementing some of the recommendations outlined in the study, Catlin said.
Suggested sidewalk improvements
The study proposes additional sidewalk segments along Main Street to provide “continuous pedestrian access” on at least one side of the street that encompasses the town’s commercial center.
On a segment of the street between Piedmont Avenue and Warren Avenue, a new sidewalk is recommended on the west side to connect to existing businesses. Parallel parking spots would need to be constructed where necessary and feasible, according to the study. Sidewalk improvements on Main Street are projected to cost between $1,280,000 and $3,672,000, according to the study (all estimated values are based on VDOT prices for rural settings, adjusted for inflation).
Additional sidewalk segments are recommended on the south side of Warren Avenue to connect the Post Office. For most of the study area, there is a paved shoulder, part of which could be reconstructed to accommodate a sidewalk. There are several utility poles on the south side that would need to be avoided or relocated, according to the study. It recommends that the sidewalk be routed behind these poles, which may require an easement or right-of-way acquisition.
Closer to Main Street, portions of the existing sidewalk may need to be reconstructed to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and address issues with standing water.
The proposed sidewalk on Warren Avenue would end at the trail crossing and fire station near Firehouse Lane, which could also connect to the Rush River Commons mixed-use development.
In the future, the study suggests the sidewalk on Warren Avenue could be extended east to U.S. Route 211 to connect to the Rappahannock County Park on the east side of Lee Highway. Currently, crossing the 55-mph highway would be unsafe for pedestrians, the study said. Town officials had previously considered a pedestrian bridge for that location, but determined its potential benefit may not be worth the expected cost, according to the study. Improvements on Warren Avenue are projected to cost between $364,000 and $1,085,000.
On Piedmont Avenue, the short segment of sidewalk on the east end experiences ponding water and features stairs that are not compliant with ADA standards, according to the study. It proposed an entirely new sidewalk on the southside of the street.
Closer to Main Street on the east end of Piedmont Avenue, a sidewalk is proposed on the north side to avoid ADA and drainage concerns. Alternatively, the study suggests the existing sidewalk on the street’s south side could be reconstructed. Sidewalk improvements to Piedmont Avenue are projected to cost between $308,000 and $967,000.
To create a continuous pedestrian path between the town center and a proposed trail, new
sidewalk segments would be constructed on the northeast side of Mount Salem Avenue to fill the gaps.
On Mount Salem Avenue, a new sidewalk is recommended to pick up where the existing sidewalk ends in front of the Washington School. Due to space constraints and steep slopes, the study recommends it to be routed on the flat land behind the existing stone wall, which would require an easement or acquisition of right-of-way.
Crosswalks are suggested to be added on Mount Salem Avenue’s north end near Porter Street, and a sidewalk on county property would need to be reconstructed to be ADA compliant. According to the study, Town officials noted the county is changing the function of the building next to the sidewalk (although the study doesn’t make clear which building it’s referring to) and will likely no longer need access to the door facing this street, which could allow the “protruding porch” to be removed to accommodate a sidewalk. Improvements to Mount Salem Avenue are projected to cost between $153,000 and $444,000.
Spot improvements to the existing sidewalk on Gay Street are needed to ensure ADA accessibility where the bricks have become displaced and are causing tripping hazards, the study said. It suggests constructing a new concrete sidewalk on Gay Street’s west end, which will adjoin the road so the original walkway for Town Hall can be maintained. Gay Street improvements are projected to cost between $287,000 and $823,000.
A sidewalk is proposed on the north side of Harris Hollow Road. Due to constraints, the sidewalk would be along the edge of pavement, except when needing to route around utility poles, the study said. The suggested changes to Harris Hollow Road are projected to cost between $279,000 and $869,000.
The town should also consider sidewalks along Wheeler and Calvert Streets should be to create
a more continuous sidewalk network throughout the town, according to the study. Marked crosswalks would be added where sidewalks intersect the street. The study also makes several suggestions to connect many of the downtown streets to hypothetical trailheads proposed in the study.
Proposed pedestrian paths
To both support walkability for residents and support economic development via tourism, the study identified a potential “loop route” around town through several trails based on GIS data that would connect many key destinations, including the Post Office, Avon Hall and The Inn at Little Washington. Town officials requested that natural materials used to construct any potential trails be in character with the rest of Little Washington.
• The proposed northeast zone trail is suggested to connect Warren Avenue near the Post Office to Fodderstack Road near the town’s northern limits. A rectangular rapid-flashing beacon is recommended at the crossing to increase the visibility of trail users and encourage yielding by drivers. North of Warren Avenue, the path would follow the stream north and west to Fodderstack Road. The study projects the northeast zone trail to cost between $445,000 and $905,000.
• The proposed northwest zone trail would connect Fodderstack Road near the town’s northern limits to Harris Hollow Road. The study projects the northwest zone trail to cost between $525,000 and $950,000.
• The southwest zone trail would connext Harris Hollow Road to Main Street near the southern town limits. From Harris Hollow Road, the trail would connect to the existing footpath at The Inn. The study projects the southwest zone trail to cost between $950,000 and $1,733,000.
• The south central zone trail would connect Main Street near the southern town limits to Mount Salem Avenue near the Washington Schoolhouse.
• The southeast zone trail would connect Main Street near the southern town limits to Mount Salem Avenue near the Washington Schoolhouse. From there, the trail would follow the topography around the water plant and back up to the Post Office. The southeast zone trail is projected to cost between $293,000 and $527,000.
• Three trailheads are recommended for the walking paths: One near the Post Office and Rush River Commons, another at the Washington Schoolhouse and a third at The Inn. Suggested for each trailhead is a system map, directional signage benches, and other seating. The study projects the trailheads to collectively cost between $127,000 and $380,000.