FF-Whiston-BOS-2-web.jpg

Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson suffered a heart attack in late July.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

While visiting his parents in Wisconsin, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson suffered a heart attack on July 28 and remains hospitalized under the care of medical professionals as of Tuesday, according to his wife Susan Whitson.

“We appreciate so many respecting our privacy during this time, and are also grateful for the prayers, thoughts, kind words, love and support from our Rappahannock County neighbors and friends,” Susan Whitson said in a statement.

Tags

Recommended for you