Board votes down proposal to end COVID-19 ‘State of Emergency’
After a marathon meeting on Monday night that adjourned just before 10 p.m., the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the 2020 Comprehensive Plan — the first of its kind since 2004. The room erupted in applause as Chair Christine Smith delivered the final “aye.”
“Yay,” said Stonewall-Hawthorne representative Chris Parrish, raising a jubilant fist.
“Thanks, everybody,” said Vice-Chair Debbie Donehey.
It’s been a long road for the county’s vision document, which arrived in its current form after countless revisions by the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors over the course of the past year. In the eleventh hour before its approval Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson walked the Board through a painstaking hour-long review of his last-minute line edits in a true show of dotting I’s and crossing T’s.
The document catalogues Rappahannock’s natural, historical and cultural resources; details the county’s present land use characteristics; outlines guiding principles to preserve the county’s rural attributes; and offers guidance for future land use.
Left out of the plan were the controversial village maps which drew widespread opposition from county residents concerned about the potential consequences of delineating boundaries around Rappahannock’s five village districts.
Following the death of beloved county resident Phil Irwin, who fondly referred to Rappahannock as “an eddy in the river of time,” the Board dedicated the comprehensive plan in his memory. The beginning pages of the document pay homage to Irwin, noting his “unwavering voice for the protection of Rappahannock County's land and beauty. Thanks to Phil's decades of advocacy and hard work, Rappahannock County remains, in his words, ‘incomparably different.’”
Also in the evening session of the Board’s regular meeting, supervisors voted unanimously to establish the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority. Parrish quickly noted that he would resign from the authority immediately, as he stood to benefit from a possible broadband contract and wanted to avoid a perceived conflict of interest.
The Board also decided unanimously to forego bonuses for county employees this year. Jackson District Supervisor Ron Frazier said that everyone is facing financial hardship this year and with many of his constituents voicing their opposition to bonuses for county employees, he could not in good conscience vote for them.
Earlier today, Dr. Wade Kartchner addressed the supervisors via Zoom to discuss rates of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan regional health district. “Even though our numbers have been influenced by an outbreak in Culpeper, we’re seeing more and more community spread. We want to remind everyone to help us … COVID doesn’t care that we’re tired. We can do something to mitigate the spread,” the health director said.
Following Kartchner’s update, Chair Smith made a motion to lift the county’s declaration of emergency, citing Rappahannock’s comparably low case count. “I don’t see why we have a state of emergency,” Smith said.
Frazier seconded the motion, but Parrish and Whitson vehemently opposed the idea. “I don’t see how the state of emergency is slowing us down. I don’t see how it changes anything … I fail to see the disadvantage of being in a state of emergency,” Parrish said.
In a roll call vote, the motion failed 0-5.
