The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission met for a joint meeting on Wednesday to discuss a plan for rewriting and clarifying components of the county zoning ordinance to more closely align it with state law.
Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff recommended that his office review the ordinance and create a single document of policies his staff believes need clearer definitions or enforcement procedures. The Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors will then prioritize the items and begin assigning tasks to a consulting firm.
Areas that Goff and County Administrator Garrey Curry said will be reviewed for clarity include the county’s subdivision ordinance, defining acceptable uses of land, and other smaller, more specific items like regulations for laundromats and contractor’s yards. The purpose of the review, Goff said, will be to identify potentially problematic areas in the current ordinance.
“If you can define scope and scale for things that are acceptable for our community, then we can then apply regulations for use standards,” Curry said.
Goff and Curry said their staff can have a “Thanksgiving platter” of items by October for the bodies to review. Curry said he would like to start assigning tasks to a consulting firm by January 2023 to begin reworking parts of the ordinance.
Hampton Supervisor and Planning Commission Chair Keir Whitson was absent from the meeting due to a heart attack he suffered in July. Planning Commission member Gary Light chaired Wednesday’s meeting.
On Aug. 3, the bodies received a report from the Berkeley Group, a local government consulting firm, hired by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors to review the county’s zoning ordinance. The group is ultimately recommending that the bodies rework the zoning ordinance to be more in line with language in the Virginia state code.
“It should be easy to find out if you can or can’t do something,” Curry said of the zoning ordinance. “This is where staff, bolstered by the Berkeley Group, can really work on the ordinance to move things around and clean up the murkiness.”
The group is also recommending that the Board of Supervisors revoke authority from the Board of Zoning Appeals to review special use applications, making it strictly an appeals body.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said the bodies should prioritize issues that the county can enforce, since the county administration has a small staff. The Berkeley Group recommended in their report to include regulations on noise in the final zoning ordinance, but Smith said that might not be feasible to enforce.
“I think it's important that [the Berkeley Group] gets a full sensibility of the county and what our priorities are, and that we prioritize things that we can enforce,” Smith said. “Because I know the noise ordinance came up, and I don't think staff should be chasing decibels all over the county.”
Members of the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission agreed that receiving public input throughout the process will be crucial for prioritizing the items that will be reworked or changed.
Other notable recommendations in the report from the Berkeley Group include:
Separating the subdivision ordinance from the zoning ordinance
Amending and streamlining the permitting process
Reorganizing the current Use Matrix and improve permitting use standards
Amending language in specific sections of the ordinance, including telecommunications regulations, solar energy generating facilities regulations and temporary uses and event regulations
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...