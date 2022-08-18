bos-planning-laugh

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission met for a joint meeting on Wednesday to discuss a plan for rewriting and clarifying components of the county zoning ordinance to more closely align it with state law.

Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff recommended that his office review the ordinance and create a single document of policies his staff believes need clearer definitions or enforcement procedures. The Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors will then prioritize the items and begin assigning tasks to a consulting firm.

