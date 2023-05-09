bos

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a list of unpaved roads that are designated by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to receive a hard surface in the next six years. 

The Supervisors approved construction of six roads as a part of the county’s Secondary Six Year Plan (SSYP) with VDOT. The priority list adopted last year, where some work has already begun, includes Whorton Hollow Road, Pullen’s Bluff Road, Turkey Ridge Road and two sections of Keyser Run Road. 

