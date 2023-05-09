The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a list of unpaved roads that are designated by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to receive a hard surface in the next six years.
The Supervisors approved construction of six roads as a part of the county’s Secondary Six Year Plan (SSYP) with VDOT. The priority list adopted last year, where some work has already begun, includes Whorton Hollow Road, Pullen’s Bluff Road, Turkey Ridge Road and two sections of Keyser Run Road.
On Monday, the Supervisors agreed to add Sycamore Ridge Road to the list in the sixth spot after several neighbors spoke about the dilapidated state of the street during a public hearing. The body will also conduct a study on two unpaved sections of Mill Hill Road to potentially be added to the list next year.
Work has already started on both sections of Keyser Run Road, but no construction has taken place on any of the other roads.
“I remember the reasons in particular why we picked Keyser Run Road, because it runs up to Little Devils Staircase that gets a lot of usage,” said Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith. “And even though it's in the Piedmont district, people from all over use that road, and it has a lot more traffic than you would think a little back-road would have.”
Through this project, which uses state funding, frequently-trafficked unpaved roads in the county will receive a hard surface by VDOT. Funding sources are restricted, according to county documents, and the majority of funds available to the Supervisors must be used to improve unpaved roads.
The Supervisors already budgeted funding for the five of the roads they approved last year. With the six-year plan being reviewed and approved each year by the Supervisors, in each successive year, projects are advanced one year in the six-year plan.
The construction priority list, which will be implemented in fiscal years 2024 through 2029, includes the following, in order:
Route 614, Keyser Run Road (0.29 mile section just north of Pullen's Bluff)
Route 614, Keyser Run Road (1.3 mile section to northern terminus)
Route 626, Whorton Hollow Road (0.4 mile section extending hard surface from the Lizzie Mills end)
Route 623, Pullens Bluff Road (0.5 mile section from Rte 614 to Rte 622)
Route 615, Turkey Ridge Road (0.8 mile section from the Culpeper Line to 0.8 miles from the Culpeper line)
Sycamore Ridge Road (entire 0.60 mile length)
Mark Nesbit, a local VDOT engineer, said that in order to add a hard surface to an unpaved road, they must remove trees, widen the roads, and replace the storm drain pipes. He added that VDOT might consider changing the speed limits on some roads once they are paved.
“This will change the character of the road,” Nesbit told the Supervisors.
