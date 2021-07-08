At one of several public hearings Wednesday night, county supervisors heard two hours of remarks from more than 20 Rappahannock residents on either side of a contentious debate about whether to approve a rezoning application in Sperryville.
Sperryville residents Tom and Cheryl Taylor, under their company name Mt. Airy, LLC, applied last October to change their 35-acre Woodward Road parcel from rural residential five-acre to residential two-acre zoning, indicating that they wanted to subdivide the property and build affordable houses on the smaller lots. If the rezoning application were approved, the Taylors could build up to 13 single family dwellings. The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors has until October 2021 to take action. On Wednesday night, the board agreed to table the public hearing until Monday, July 19 at 7 p.m. in the Rappahannock County courthouse.
Arguing on his clients’ behalf, attorney Michael Brown said that rezoning the Taylors’ property could enlarge the county’s tax base and provide for the needs of current and future residents, including seniors who may want to downsize from larger properties and stay in the county. “It’s worth noting that the county’s decision should not be based on how many people show up in support of an application, how many people show up in opposition to an application,” Brown said. “It’s not a head counting exercise. It’s about evaluating the application on its merits and making the decision based upon good zoning practice and principles.”
But not long after Brown urged the board not to base its decision on the number of county residents opposed to the application, Sperryville resident Diane Bruce presented the supervisors with a petition signed by more than 400 county residents and tourists who were against the rezoning. “There has been a groundswell of opposition,” said Bruce, a member of the recently-formed Sperryville Coalition Against Rezoning. “The coalition has found that property owners throughout the county share our concerns.”
The “concerns” are many.
Several neighbors expressed skepticism that Woodward Road, an unmarked and partially unpaved country lane, could handle the traffic that more homes would undoubtedly generate. Robin Day said he has lived on Woodward Road for 36 years in a house only nine feet from the road. “Over the 36 years, I have watched traffic increase and witnessed vehicles traveling much too fast. I fear one day finding one of them in my living room,” Day said. “This road cannot handle 100-plus extra vehicles per day. There is no locked-in, contractual assurance that all traffic will be diverted [to Route 211].”
Brown insisted that the driveways for the subdivided lots could be directed along an alternative road branching off Route 211, but that suggestion raised a different set of concerns. Kerry Sutten, Sperryville resident and proprietor of Before & After cafe, said he supports the creation of more housing in the community, but this particular rezoning application concerns him. “There would be no connection to Sperryville [if the entrance is from Route 211]. The only way to Sperryville would be to walk along 211. And if you’ve driven 211, you know there’s no place to walk,” Sutten said. “Essentially what you’re doing is building a sub-development on agricultural land without a connection to the community.”
Other concerns included the capacity of Sperryville’s wastewater system — which, Daphne Hutchinson pointed out, was only ever built in order to remedy the village’s status as the “number five health hazard in Virginia,” and was not designed to support growth — as well as the fact that the Taylors have produced no plans or proffers to ensure the proposed dwellings are, in fact, affordable.
Those in favor of the application were in the minority at the meeting. Ron Makela, Vice President of the Board of Zoning Appeals, said it sounded as though those in opposition were trying to prevent development of the property, even though the Taylors could easily divide and develop their property into five-acre lots. “If you’re worried about the viewshed, to me, that’s the problem, is that [development] can happen right now [with] no restrictions. … You have an opportunity to increase the number of houses but at the same time limit the square footage [and] limit the height,” Makela said.
Rappahannock farmer Bill Fletcher, who rents several properties, said he has observed a need for rentals in the county. “There is a need in this community, especially in Sperryville. I’m very concerned about groundwater … but this is going directly to the sewer and it’s a two-acre lot, which makes it more affordable.” Regarding the petition from the Sperryville Coalition Against Rezoning, Fletcher colorfully added: “I remember my father talking about petitions one time and he said, ‘You know, I don’t really have much faith in petitions, Bill. I could pass one around and get people to sign a petition to crucify Jesus Christ again.’”
After the public comment period had been closed, Piedmont District Supervisor Christine Smith said, “One of the mottos of my life is anything worth doing is worth doing well … I would like time to process everything we’ve heard this evening.”
The board agreed not to make a decision on the Taylors’ application on Wednesday, but to resume the public hearing in two weeks.
