Supervisors delay boundary change talks; county library to renovate – not relocate

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their monthly meeting on Monday, where they received updates from various institutions in the county on major projects, including the revitalization of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company, a potential boundary line adjustment agreement and the status of potential renovations at the public library.
Public hearing on boundary line adjustment delayed
The Board of Supervisors held off on scheduling a public hearing on a boundary line adjustment in the Town of Washington due to language in the version of the agreement approved by the Town Council.
The Town Council last month approved an agreement asking the county to bring four acres into the town through boundary line adjustment to accommodate an expansion the Rush River Commons Development. For the boundary change to become effective, the Supervisors and a circuit court judge must now approve the agreement to expand the Town of Washington’s corporate limit.
For more than a year, the town and county have been trying to negotiate an agreement, with the town rejecting many of the county’s proposed concessions for approving the boundary change. In the most recent version approved by the town, Frazier said he had issues with a new zoning district created by the town – “village commercial” – that would be automatically assigned to all property brought into the town’s limits via a boundary change.
One of the county’s proposed concessions was a restriction for additional residential dwelling units to be built on the part of the land subject to the boundary change. While the new town ordinance does exclude residential housing from the new zoning district, Frazier is concerned the town council could make an amendment in the future to reverse that provision.
“They deliberately removed the language that Mr. Whitson had put forward and did this, so there was a deliberate move,” Frazier said, referring to a draft proposal submitted by Whitson to the town.
Whitson said that while Frazier made a “fair point,” Whitson thought the town was trying to address the county’s concerns using legislative action to further streamline the two agreements — one being the boundary change, and the other being the county’s list of proposed concessions.
The Board unanimously voted to have county staff, including County Attorney Art Goff, to develop language that would make the recent legislative actions of the town binding within the parameters of the boundary line adjustment. The Board will take up the issue again in April, where they will then schedule a public hearing.
Library will not relocate, but renovate
Library Board of Trustees President Victoria Fortuna told the Board of Supervisors that the board of trustees will re-engage with an architect to continue planning a potential design for a renovated library.
When Fortuna gave a presentation to the Board of Supervisors last year, she said they were considering relocating the library and had a potential offer from resident Chuck Akre to move into the Rush River Commons development in the town. Fortuna said on Monday that they are not planning on relocating and hope to have a final renovation design by the end of the year.
“I think we should get more than 30 years out of a public building that was newly built,” said Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith.
Flint Hill fire company ambulance back in service
Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company Chief David Jarrell updated the Board of Supervisors on Monday about progress made by the troubled company after a new Board of Directors was appointed in January.
Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance 1404 is back in service through a cooperative arrangement with the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department. The ambulance was last in service in March of 2022 and has since been “mothballed in the station” according to a Friday press release from county administration.
The volunteer company and county fire and rescue department worked closely to license A1404 under the county’s state EMS agency license. The Board of Supervisors authorized the arrangement through a unanimous vote at their February meeting, along with allowing the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company to temporarily operate under the county’s EMS license until the company can operate independently.
Jarrell said they have completed inspections and inventory of the vehicle and are currently reviewing qualifications for potential ambulance drivers.
Jarrell said that since last month, the number of volunteer applications has increased from 26 to 31, a drastic shift for a company that previously struggled to recruit volunteers.
Public Safety Committee citizen appointment
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to appoint resident Sean Knick to the Public Safety committee, with Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier abstaining, and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney and Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey voting in favor of the appointment.
Knick’s appointment will replace the committee’s current citizen representative. There are no term limits for members on the Public Safety Committee, and Smith and Frazier abstained because Estes has not formally submitted a letter of resignation to the county.
Donehey said Estes has told her in conversations that he’s been considering retirement.
Knick served on the Public Safety Committee for a year as a representative from the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, and has served as a volunteer fire and rescue and EMS provider.
Progress on Courthouse project
The Board of Supervisors briefly convened with the Buildings Committee for a joint session to discuss the next steps in moving forward with a new courthouse.
On an undetermined date, members of the two bodies will host an event at the location of the new courthouse to help residents and county officials visualize the size and scale of a new building by using materials to map out a rough outline.
The Board of Supervisors also directed the Buildings Committee to move forward in the direction of a new courthouse with office space for the Commonwealth Attorney and Clerk of Courts, rather than a smaller building that would only be equipped for court functions.
One of the options the bodies are considering would be about 19,000 square feet and would face Warren Avenue. Building a courthouse with additional office space also frees up space in the courthouse complex for the county administration office to move into the town from where it currently sits near the library.