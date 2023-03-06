Board of Supervisors March 2023

Supervisors delay boundary change talks; county library to renovate – not relocate

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their monthly meeting on Monday, where they received updates from various institutions in the county on major projects, including the revitalization of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company, a potential boundary line adjustment agreement and the status of potential renovations at the public library.

Public hearing on boundary line adjustment delayed

Tags

Recommended for you