The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday adopted a new tax ordinance in a 4-1 vote that will prohibit residents from qualifying for permits from the county if their taxes are not up to date.
The ordinance was proposed to the Board of Supervisors by county Treasurer Debra Knick as a way to ensure residents are up to date on their taxes. If a resident has outstanding taxes, they will not qualify for a special exception, variance, rezoning or other land disturbing permit, including building permits and erosion and sediment control permits.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whiston and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney voted in favor of the ordinance. Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier voted against it, saying it could unfairly marginalize low-income residents who cannot afford to pay their taxes.
“It's just another impediment, and we're dealing with people that are already possibly hurting financially,” Frazier said. “…this is really, I don't think, necessary.”
County Administrator Garrey Curry said the treasurer has the authority to waive that requirement on an individual basis, if she deems it appropriate. Other members of the board said they wanted to support the proposal to help assist Knick in her job.
“The Treasurer is a constitutional officer elected for this purpose, and ultimately, holds the discretion to determine if a hardship case might require an exception or waiver,” Whitson said.
The other Supervisors agreed it’s a sensible policy.
“I don't know how often it would be used, but I do think it's reasonable to ask people to uphold their tax obligations before they take an additional building or apply for permits,” Smith said.
