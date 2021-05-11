Restaurants retain tax benefit
A measure that will raise the county’s lodging tax rate from 2 to 4 percent was unanimously approved by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors at its monthly meeting Monday.
As part of the same vote, the board decided to forgo two other proposed changes to ordinances regulating those who serve food or rent rooms (or tourist homes), both of which would have done away with the practice that allows those business owners who collect meals and lodging taxes — and pay the county on time — to keep a small portion of the collected tax.
Following a public hearing at which only one person spoke — and she suggested the board raise its lodging tax to 5 percent to match its Shenandoah National Park-adjacent neighbors — objections to removing the small “retainage” boon were voiced by Jackson District Supervisor Ron Frazier, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Wakefield’s Debbie Donehey, the board chair.
Whitson noted that restaurants in particular, during the pandemic, have been hit hard. By repealing the provision that allows timely payers to keep 3 percent of the taxes they’ve collected, he said, “it’s effectively punishing restaurants and tourism-related businesses.”
“To do this now, or in the future, is just a kick in the gut to those who are working really hard to keep their businesses open,” said Donehey, a longtime Rappahannock restaurateur.
“It’s probably less than $5,000 for the county coffers,” said Smith of the 3 percent business owners are allowed to retain. “And that money is much better used by county businesses.”
In other actions, the supervisors:
— Unanimously approved Rappahannock County’s state-required six-year secondary road plan with a resolution, following Monday night’s public hearing, which added no new roads to the funding plan. Currey explained that any road added this year would have to await the completion of the four paving projects already underway or included earlier in the annually updated six-year plan; that would be no sooner than 2027, he said.
— Discussed at length, and without resolution, whether the board members should or shouldn’t answer questions that citizens ask during public hearings and public comment periods. Traditionally, according to Frazier, who has by far the longest tenure on the board (26 years), supervisors would try to answer questions posed by members of the public, unless they were complex or unclear, in which case a supervisor or the county administrator would say “get with me after the meeting, or put it in writing so we can get back to you.”
— Squabbled for nearly 15 minutes about minutes — meeting minutes, specifically those of the Feb. 1 supervisors meeting, at which sheriff’s deputies briefly kept a half dozen citizens from entering the courtroom, which was filled with many who came to show their support for Frazier’s constitutional rights. The Jackson supervisor had been publicly criticized for traveling to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and though his fellow supervisors said they planned no censure, dozens braved bad weather and an apparent pandemic mask shortage to show their support for Frazier.
Frazier and Whitson locked horns briefly after Frazier claimed the minutes did not explain how there came to be four deputies at the meeting, Whitson telling him, “It’s all there in the minutes, just read the minutes,” and Donehey saying that Frazier’s comments were “not really about the minutes.”
Smith wondered aloud, while Frazier picked up his iPad and appeared to read the minutes, whether the board couldn’t find a better way to make corrections and changes to their minutes before their monthly meetings, and eventually Whitson’s motion that the board table approval of February’s minutes until next month was seconded and passed unanimously.
