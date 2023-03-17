The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will meet for a special called session on Friday to discuss potentially appealing a February Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) decision to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to use agriculturally-zoned land without a special use permit.
The supervisors will also discuss what county administration alleged was a Freedom Information Act (FOIA) violation regarding policy on electronic participation by BZA members at public meetings, according to an email obtained by the Rappahannock News that was sent to officials by County Administrator Garrey Curry.
According to interviews with several county officials, there is disagreement about the BZA’s use of the electronic participation policy and if it’s allowed under state law. Curry declined to comment on the alleged FOIA violation.
The meeting, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the Visitors Center, will primarily be in closed session. The body will reconvene after the closed session to take any related actions.
The BZA will reconsider their motion to allow Waagner to operate without a special use permit on the premise of “precedent” and their March 22 meeting, according to an email to county officials obtained by the Rappahannock News.
The Rappahannock County Zoning Office in October served Charlotte Wagner, owner of Sperryville dog training facility K9ology, with a notice of violation after neighboring property owners complained that she was using agriculturally-zoned land to train dogs. The BZA voted in favor of Wagner’s appeal, with BZA Chair Ron Makela calling it a matter of “precedent,” citing two other dog training facilities in the county that operate without a special use permit.
Makela and members Steph Ridder, Bill Tieckelmann, and Andrew Kohler, who was participating electronically, voted in favor of Wagner’s appeal, allowing her to operate without a special use permit.
While member Sharon Pierce was absent from the February meeting, she said in a statement last week that she “strenuously object to the decision” and believes “it was fatally flawed and leaves our county in potential jeopardy."
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said last week that he is “inclined” to appeal the BZA’s decision to the Circuit Court pending input from the county attorney. He said there was a “lack of logic” that led to the unanimous BZA vote.
