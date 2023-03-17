2023-03-BOS-group-1.jpg
Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will meet for a special called session on Friday to discuss potentially appealing a February Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) decision to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to use agriculturally-zoned land without a special use permit.

The supervisors will also discuss what county administration alleged was a Freedom Information Act (FOIA) violation regarding policy on electronic participation by BZA members at public meetings, according to an email obtained by the Rappahannock News that was sent to officials by County Administrator Garrey Curry.

