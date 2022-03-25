Nearly a month after opening its doors to customers, the Town of Washington’s Post Office is still not fully operational, further prolonging what has been an arduous process to get the facility up to speed.
When it first opened in late February after innumerable delays, customers were able to send and receive postmarked mail and prepaid packages, but they couldn’t purchase anything, including postage, because of limitations with the facility’s tech equipment. Customers are now able to make purchases, but only with cash since some tech limitations still persist. It’s not certain when the issue will be resolved.
A local U.S. Postal Service official, who isn’t named since they’re not authorized to speak with reporters, is unsure exactly why the equipment remains in a less than optimal state.
“Information technology personnel are currently working on updating our network to enable credit card transactions. We apologize for any inconvenience,” U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Tom Ouellette said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Postmaster Tina Brooks, who’s overseen the Washington location for nearly a decade, announced she is transferring to the Post Office in Middleburg, according to reporting from Rappahannock News Columnist Jan Clatterbuck. Brooks’ last day in Washington was on Wednesday. Terry Culbertson, formerly of the Bealeton Post Office, will take over as officer in charge.
The hurdle marks another chapter in the yearslong effort to bring a Post Office back to Washington. The project had endured numerous delays in the lead-up to its opening that were oftentimes the result of supply shortages and building errors.
The lack of a Post Office in Washington for more than a year left many residents using the small facility in Sperryville to send mail, which often created long lines where people had to wait outdoors sometimes in the cold or rain. In the interim, a mailbox was placed in the town to supplement the Sperryville Post Office.
The facility also still lacks exterior lighting, which drew criticism from some residents concerned with safety. Town officials took note of the criticism and pledged to install lights, while also preserving the dark skies that help make the Rappahannock County Park located across the street nationally renown.
Mayor Fred Catlin in an interview last week said the lighting is expected to be installed in the near future, along with additional signage. “Everything is starting to fall into shape,” he said. Catlin had indicated plans of holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at some point when the facility is fully operational, but it's not certain when that may be.