Troy Jenkins retirement 1

Longtime Rappahannock Water and Sewer Authority employee Troy Jenkins celebrates his retirement Wednesday afternoon at Headmaster's Pub in Sperryville.

About 50 co-workers, friends, and “clients” gathered at Headmaster's Pub in Sperryville Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 4) to honor Troy Jenkins in his retirement. Jenkins, Systems Maintenance Operator and problem solver for the Rappahannock Water and Sewer Authority's wastewater treatment plant, retired after 30 years of service.

Many stories and memories were exchanged with good food and a wonderful — and an appropriately decorated — cake.

Troy Jenkins retirement 2

A crowd turned out to thank Troy Jenkins for 30 years of service to the citizens of Rappahannock County.
Troy Jenkins retirement 3

Troy Jenkins’ sendoff included an appropriate cake.
Troy Jenkins board of supervisors

Troy Jenkins, accompanied by his wife, receives a Certificate of Appreciation and Commendation from Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey at Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. 

