About 50 co-workers, friends, and “clients” gathered at Headmaster's Pub in Sperryville Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 4) to honor Troy Jenkins in his retirement. Jenkins, Systems Maintenance Operator and problem solver for the Rappahannock Water and Sewer Authority's wastewater treatment plant, retired after 30 years of service.
Many stories and memories were exchanged with good food and a wonderful — and an appropriately decorated — cake.
Meanwhile at Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey presented a Certificate of Appreciation and Commendation to Jenkins for his service to the Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority.
“During his employment with RCWSA he was dedicated to his responsibilities and provided outstanding service to the citizens of Sperryville,” Donehey read from the resolution. “Mr. Jenkins served the RCWSA and its customers with quiet integrity and with the best interests of the citizens at heart.”
In December, Foothills Forum contributing reporter Bob Hurley profiled Jenkins for an installment of his periodic Doer’s Profile series:
Doer’s Profile: Troy Jenkins Sr.
Background: Systems Maintenance Operator, Rappahannock Water and Sewer Authority’s Sperryville wastewater treatment plant. Recently retired after 30 years of service. Former volunteer, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department; multi-generation Rappahannock resident raised in Old Hollow area of Sperryville. Three grown children and three grandchildren; now lives with his wife, Betty, in Luray.
Spark: I started out working in Rappahannock and Northern Virginia as a self-employed ‘jack-of-all-trades’ doing plumbing, electrical, and excavation work. Work was sporadic. That motivated me to find a steady job close to home. Carson Johnson, Pete Estes, and Daniel Kiser, Sperryville community leaders and good friends, urged me to work full time at the treatment plant. That was in 1994.
Proudest Achievement: My biggest achievement was raising three wonderful and successful children with the love of my life, Betty. We’ve been married 56 years and have shared so many wonderful experiences together. Professionally, I have received licenses for Class 3 Wastewater Treatment Operator, Class 4 Waterworks Operator, Master Plumber, and Master Electrician. Over the years we successfully upgraded the treatment plant to address problems with storm water overflow and changed from using a chlorine treatment to ultraviolet light for wastewater disinfection. It was less costly and I think better for the environment.
Biggest Challenge: I’ve had a lot of personal and professional challenges during my life. I see myself as a problem solver and I try to take each day as it comes and make things work. With respect to the sewer system, the rates in Sperryville have gone up over the years and residents are concerned about that. I can understand their concern. As the system gets older and repairs need to be made, I think the biggest challenge is going to be finding enough money to run things properly while keeping sewer fees under control.
Why It Matters: When I grew up in the Sperryville area, the sewage from homes and businesses were dumping their wastewater directly into the Thornton River. The river was polluted as a result, and the community came together to finally address the problem. In 1985 the plant was built. The Thornton River is much cleaner now and a wonderful natural resource, so keeping the plant up and running properly is the key objective of the Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority. It’s a mission that we can all be proud of.
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: The quietness of the county; the people of the county; going to the Quickie Mart in the morning and chatting with guys over a cup of coffee. Some years back you knew just about everyone. Today that’s changed a bit. A lot of new folks are moving here to enjoy this beautiful place. But I find once you get to know them, they are super nice folks, and are a real asset to the county.
