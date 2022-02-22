The Town of Washington’s long awaited Post Office finally opened on Tuesday after months of delays, but it can only offer limited service because of temporary technical limitations.
Residents are able to send and receive postmarked mail and prepaid packages at the Washington location, but they can’t yet purchase anything, including postage, according to Postmaster Tina Brooks. Those looking to make transactions with the Post Office will have to turn to other locations in Sperryville or Flint Hill.
It’s not clear when the issue will be resolved, but Brooks indicated it may be within the week. The location also currently lacks a telephone.
The hurdle marks yet another setback for the Washington Post Office, which had endured numerous delays in the lead-up to its opening that were oftentimes the result of supply shortages and building errors.
The lack of a Post Office in Washington for more than a year also left many residents using the small facility in Sperryville to send mail, which often created long lines where people had to wait outdoors sometimes in the cold or rain. In the interim, a mailbox was placed in the town to supplement the Sperryville Post Office.
Washington Mayor Fred Catlin at a Town Council meeting last week indicated his plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Post Office in the coming weeks once it’s fully operational.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...