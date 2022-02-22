Post Office opening

The Washington Post Office is open for business — but there's a catch.

 Ben Peters

The Town of Washington’s long awaited Post Office finally opened on Tuesday after months of delays, but it can only offer limited service because of temporary technical limitations.

Residents are able to send and receive postmarked mail and prepaid packages at the Washington location, but they can’t yet purchase anything, including postage, according to Postmaster Tina Brooks. Those looking to make transactions with the Post Office will have to turn to other locations in Sperryville or Flint Hill.

It’s not clear when the issue will be resolved, but Brooks indicated it may be within the week. The location also currently lacks a telephone.

Washington Post Office

Inside the Washington Post Office

The hurdle marks yet another setback for the Washington Post Office, which had endured numerous delays in the lead-up to its opening that were oftentimes the result of supply shortages and building errors.

The lack of a Post Office in Washington for more than a year also left many residents using the small facility in Sperryville to send mail, which often created long lines where people had to wait outdoors sometimes in the cold or rain. In the interim, a mailbox was placed in the town to supplement the Sperryville Post Office.

Washington Mayor Fred Catlin at a Town Council meeting last week indicated his plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Post Office in the coming weeks once it’s fully operational.

Sign up for the Rapp News Daily, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags

Recommended for you