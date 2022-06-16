Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution prohibiting town staff from communicating with residents or businesses about legal matters following a chain of events that led the town’s attorney to send a letter to The Inn at Little Washington that the business’ attorney deemed threatening.
The letter, sent Friday afternoon to Inn General Manager Bob Fasce by Town Attorney Martin Crim, alleged that an unofficial stop sign placed by The Inn on a private street it owns at the intersection of Middle Street and Main Street near Patty O’s Cafe & Bakery created a “public nuisance,” according to a copy of the email obtained by the Rappahannock News.
In the letter, Crim ordered The Inn to take the sign down immediately and threatened legal action against the three-Michelin starred restaurant and hotel if it failed to act the day the message was sent.
While the town had previously asked The Inn to install the stop sign because some were concerned about traffic at the intersection, Crim argued the one used was “substandard” because of its size, color and lack of notice that the intersection is a four-way stop.
“I ask that you make this your highest priority so as to avoid possible injury or death to motorists and/or pedestrians … If you are unable to put up a proper sign, then you will need to take immediate action to prevent vehicles from entering Main Street without stopping, such as blocking off this portion of the road” wrote Crim, who took office in January.
Warrenton-based attorney Joe Pricone, who spoke on behalf of The Inn during public comment at the meeting, called the correspondence “inappropriate.”
“I don’t think that’s the correct way to notify a private business of what the town perceives as a problem,” he said, arguing that the sign was legal.
The letter was penned after Town Administrator Barbara Batson was contacted by three residents complaining that motorists were allegedly not abiding by the unofficial stop sign and creating unsafe street conditions, she said. Crim also alleged in the letter that “several near misses have occurred” at the location. Pricone said The Inn reviewed surveillance tapes and found that each motorist captured on video stopped at the sign.
The identities of the people who complained were publicly withheld, despite Town Council member and Inn Chef-Proprietor Patrick O’Connell insisting that they be disclosed. According to Batson, one of the complainants was an elected member of the Town Council. Treasurer Gail Swift, who presided over Monday’s meeting, would not comment on which member of the body complained.
O’Connell suggested that those who complained may have been “using town government to act out possibly their own personal vendettas against The Inn.”
After Batson received the complaints, she attempted to reach Mayor Fred Catlin, who was away on vacation, about how to proceed. Catlin, she said, did not return several messages over the course of last Thursday and Friday.
In the absence of a response from Catlin, Batson notified Crim about the circumstances on Friday during their regular weekly meeting and he decided to take matters into his own hands, viewing the situation as a potential liability for the town, and sent the letter to The Inn, according to Batson and Town Council Member Joe Whited’s recollection of the events.
Catlin, who was still away on vacation during Monday’s meeting, did not return a phone call seeking comment.
During the meeting, O’Connell called the incident a “setback” in The Inn’s relationship with the town. He described the circumstances as part of a broader historical pattern of attacks levied against him and his business.
“It’s really about finding a way to move forward in a neighborly and reasonable manner with the largest property owner and biggest taxpayer in the community with respect on both sides,” O’Connell said of his business.