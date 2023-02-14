Town Council approved BLA

Washington Town Council unanimously approved a boundary line adjustment agreement.  It’s not clear whether there is enough support on the Board of Supervisors to push the proposal over the finish line.

 Photo by Luke Christopher

Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a boundary line adjustment agreement provided by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, and in a rapid succession of votes ruled on the county’s list of sought-after concessions intertwined with the measure.

For the boundary change to become effective, the Supervisors and a circuit court judge must now approve the agreement to expand the Town of Washington’s corporate limit to accommodate a potential expansion of the mixed-use Rush River Commons development.

There are a couple minutes missing at the end of the video due to a technical issue.

