Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a boundary line adjustment agreement provided by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, and in a rapid succession of votes ruled on the county’s list of sought-after concessions intertwined with the measure.
For the boundary change to become effective, the Supervisors and a circuit court judge must now approve the agreement to expand the Town of Washington’s corporate limit to accommodate a potential expansion of the mixed-use Rush River Commons development.
A key leader – Hampton Supervisor Keir Whiton, who represents the area that comprises Rush River Commons and attended Monday’s meeting – is now backing the boundary change following the town’s approval. But it’s not clear whether there is enough support on the Board of Supervisors to push the proposal over the finish line.
“I think it’s a reasonable set of agreements between the town and the county that hopefully say to the general public that pulling a portion of the county into the town is a big deal,” Whitson said. “And because it’s a big deal it presented us with an opportunity to work out some other things.”
The town’s moves will inform how the other Supervisors, which will hold a public hearing before taking a final vote on the boundary change, plan to proceed.
The approval by the town marks the culmination of more than a year of haggling with county officials over what concessions Washington is willing to make to ensure the boundary change is enacted.
Although the town in the past forcefully rejected the Supervisors efforts to gain concessions in exchange for their support of the boundary change, talks in recent months with Washington under new leadership brought the two government bodies closer to reaching a compromise. To help expedite the process, town and county leaders recently agreed to split the county’s sought-after concessions from the boundary change agreement so that the town might separately approve them outside the purview of negotiations.
“It’s a little bit of a ping pong, but I think it’s a good deal for everybody all around,” Washington Mayor Joe Whited said. “It’s back to the county and we’ve done the things they’ve asked us to do. We said no to a couple of them, but I don’t think those were surprises. And I look forward to us being able to move forward with this.”
The town on Monday ultimately agreed to honor many of the concessions sought by the county, but still opposed the Supervisors’ most contentious requests, chiefly among them a call for the town to exempt a new potential courthouse from Architectural Review Board (ARB) oversight as part of the county’s government complex renovation effort.
To combat that suggestion, the town on Monday approved zoning legislation that bolsters the ARB's power, making it illegal for Washington leaders to exempt property in the county seat’s historic district from its review.
The town also agreed with the Supervisors’ request to reconfigure existing lots owned by the county in Washington to help accommodate the courthouse project. The county’s ask for a reciprocal release of covenants on the town hall and the building that houses the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community theater was also agreed to by the town.
The legislation approved by the town on Monday created a new zoning district, “village commercial,” that would be automatically assigned to all properties brought into the town’s limits via a boundary change.
Key to that move was excluding residential housing from the zoning district to accommodate another of the Supervisors’ requests, guaranteeing that no new homes will be built on any potential expansion of Rush River Commons.
Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre, who’s funding the project in what he’s described as an effort to give back to the community, suggested at the meeting that Town Council’s decision to restrict housing on property annexed by the town was in conflict with both Washington and Rappahannock County’s comprehensive plans, which encourage housing in and around villages. A spokesperson with Rush River Commons did not return a request for comment on the town’s approval of the boundary change.
The new zoning district offers a glimpse into the types of structures and businesses that would be permitted on a potential second phase of Rush River Commons and other properties that might receive the designation.
The district allows retail uses of no more than 1000 square feet, “craft occupations” in retail spaces and buildings for offices, jails, courtrooms and meeting rooms. Office buildings would be restricted to two stories in height with less than 1000 square feet on the ground floor.
Rush River Commons organizers have proposed that the second phase include a cluster of buildings to provide gathering spaces where organizations and government bodies could meet and community events be held. The expansion could also contain a “co-working office building,” space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move, and space for local artists to inhabit and create in.
In addressing the Supervisors’ other requests, the town declined to approve a revenue sharing agreement between Washington and the county to equally split revenue generated through the town’s meals and lodging tax, one of the town’s most significant sources of income, on potential developments located on the portion of property that would be moved into town should a boundary change be enacted. Town officials argued there is no precedent for such a measure, noting they do not intend to set that standard.
And in what town officials deemed a compromise with the county, they agreed to a five-year moratorium on future boundary changes to Washington, exempting cases for residents who may have failing water or sewer systems and require access to town infrastructure. Exemptions would also be made in cases of those who wish to build a single-family home on a property, adjacent to the town, that has failed a test that measures the adequacy of septic systems. County officials originally sought a 10-year moratorium.
Finally, the town formally agreed to extend sewer services beyond its jurisdiction to include a hook-up for the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, a move which town officials have vocally supported for months.
Whitson, who spearheaded many of the Supervisors’ bargaining chips in these negotiations, advocated for the county to approve the boundary change. Still, he noted that he was disappointed that the town did not approve a 10-year boundary change moratorium as the county requested.
“It’s still workable and it certainly accomplishes the goal of establishing a cooling off period, which is what I think was the intent of the Board of Supervisors so as to leave the public with the distinct impression that we’re not overnight going to become a growth-oriented county,” he said. “That’s not at all what we are.”
He was also willing to accept the town’s rejection of a revenue sharing agreement, which he helped propose. “It’s hard to imagine that those funds will ever amount to anything significant,” he said. “The sharing of it would be more administratively burdensome than it’s probably worth doing.”
Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney declined to comment on whether he will support the boundary change now that the town has sent it back for the Supervisors to render a verdict.
“I’m definitely not going to say anything to the paper about my thoughts on it because … it’s not very helpful,” he said in an interview. “It works better for my constituents and all else to just kind of let them hear it in a meeting as opposed to in the paper.”
Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey also declined to comment, saying she had not read over the fine print of the town’s moves. But both Carney and Donehey in the past have voted in favor of measures related to the boundary change.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who also occasionally votes in favor of matters related to the boundary change so long as they enable the county’s courthouse renovation project that he leads, declined to comment. Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith did not return a request for comment.