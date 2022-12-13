Rush River Commons Site Plans

The roughly 80-page Rush River Commons site plan on a table in the Town Hall.

 Ben Peters

Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved final site plans for Rush River Commons, paving way for the mixed-use development to begin construction imminently following what project organizers said were a number of delays caused by the town.

Shortly after the plans were approved, Rush River Commons backer and Washington resident Chuck Akre told the Rappahannock News he expects construction on the development to begin “sometime within December or January,” potentially ending a period of extended delays. Akre said his team at Black Kettle, LLC planned to hold a pre-construction meeting the Tuesday morning following the Town Council meeting.

Rush_River_Walk-Akre-24-web.jpg

July 7, 2021: Chuck Akre and members of the Town of Washington government tour the proposed Rush River Commons site.
rush river housing

A previous architectural rending of the Rush River Commons "village homes," part of the project's submission to the Town of Washington's Architectural Review Board.

Tags

Recommended for you