Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved final site plans for Rush River Commons, paving way for the mixed-use development to begin construction imminently following what project organizers said were a number of delays caused by the town.
Shortly after the plans were approved, Rush River Commons backer and Washington resident Chuck Akre told the Rappahannock News he expects construction on the development to begin “sometime within December or January,” potentially ending a period of extended delays. Akre said his team at Black Kettle, LLC planned to hold a pre-construction meeting the Tuesday morning following the Town Council meeting.
The development is expected to span more than 242,000 square feet and includes road and drainage improvement for a portion of Leggett Lane, a town-owned road, and other off-site utility improvements, according to a summary of the site plans approved by Town Council. Both town officials and members of Akre’s team were unable to immediately provide the Rappahannock News with a high resolution digital copy of the roughly 80-page site plan document.
While Rush River Commons, the town’s first mixed-use development, ceremonially “broke ground” earlier this year, little work has been done since as organizers awaited approval of the site plans. The development was approved in 2021 by the Town Council following a lengthy review process.
The final site plans approval came after Akre and his team in November expressed his displeasure with the town's handling of the process, which he said further delayed construction of the project. Construction of the project was originally slated to begin in early 2022, but was delayed because of shortages and other complications in the building industry, organizers previously said.
Members of Akre’s team told the Town Council last month that the length of time the town had taken to approve the site plans is highly unusual relative to their experience elsewhere. And unlike the development’s initial rubber stamping in 2021, Akre indicated the site plan process with the town has been excruciating for he and his team.
To expedite approval of the final site plan, the Town Council at its November meeting agreed to hold a private meeting days later with Akre’s team to hash out details before returning again to the body on Monday.
The town’s delay of signing off on the site plan also frustrated some of the development's planned tenants, including the Rappahannock Food Pantry and Rapp at Home nonprofits, which are stretching their current leases because they were led to believe Rush River Commons would be built sooner, Akre previously said.
The food pantry, which is positioned to be the centerpiece of Rush River Commons, rents a location in Sperryville, but its clients, donors and organizers have been clamoring for the move to Washington to be more centrally located in the county. Food Pantry Vice President Ruth Welch thanked the Town Council on Monday for approving the site plans. According to the site plans summary, the Food Pantry is expected to receive 4,400 square feet of space.
Also planned for the development are 18 apartment units, which are expected to provide more accessible and affordable living for some in the county and allow an immediate boost to the shrinking town’s population and local economy. The development’s residential site is planned to be located on Warren Avenue, with a separate cluster of rental units fronting Leggett Lane to provide living to working people in the county. The housing units are expected to span nearly 22,000 square feet, according to the site plans summary.
The development is expected to include 9,600 square feet for an office building, which organizers hope will feature small retail outlets or a cafe, but no definitive tenants have been announced. A 10,000 square foot bioretention facility is planned to serve the office building, according to the site plan summary. Nearly 100,000 square feet of parking space, loading areas and internal walkways are also outlined in the site plan summary, as well as an 80,000 square foot “conservation area.”
Akre is personally funding the development as a part of what he’s described as an effort to give back to the community. His company Black Kettle, LLC. is overseeing the project.
Rush River Commons has at times been contentious among some in the county, with concerns the scale of the development could tarnish Rappahannock’s rural aesthetic and pave the way for additional unwanted construction. Among the town’s residents, support has been near unanimous.
A second phase of Rush River Commons – which is not outlined in the site plans – is proposed to include community, arts and office space. There’s also space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move. Akre said his team has the capacity to include additional housing in a second phase, but members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have resisted the proposal.
The proposed second phase remains caught up in talks over whether the Board of Supervisors and Town Council can reach an agreement to change Washington’s boundary to accommodate the development. Town officials have said negotiations with the county are ongoing.
