The attitude in Washington’s Town Hall was spirited on Sunday afternoon even as town councilors and planning commissioners gave an hour of their weekends to discuss town business.
Washington officials called a working session to hear the proposal for the Rush River Commons project, which could bring at least 20 new housing units, nonprofit office spaces, and a new permanent home for the Rappahannock Food Pantry to Washington.
Washington resident and property owner Chuck Akre, who has described the project as his gift to Rappahannock County, presented a preliminary plan for the mixed-use development with project engineer Steve Pleskow. The completed development would occupy the parcel of land bounded by Route 211, Warren Avenue and Leggett Lane.
In phase 1 of the project, Akre is proposing a two-story commercial building along Warren Avenue with office spaces, a location for the Food Pantry and a commercial unit which could serve as a market, and, “at the southern end of the property, we have a cluster of residential units that include flats and then … townhouse-type buildings in here with the idea that we’d have roughly a total of 20 units overall,” Akre said.
He and his team are still researching whether they will pay for the construction of the units out of pocket or apply for affordable housing grants from the government which would mandate rent control for a minimum of 30 years.
“We happen to be in the camp that believes affordable housing is a real issue in the county,” Akre said. “I was in conversations over the weekend about staff rates for the teachers at [the Child Care & Learning Center]. The salary for a teacher at CCLC is starting at $30,000. Obviously they can’t pay real market rate rent and support a family in that situation.”
Akre explained that no matter what, he and his team intend to ensure that the housing remain affordable in perpetuity, whether or not the project wins a government grant.
“I feel this is a very important benefit for the Town of Washington,” said Mayor Fred Catlin. “There was a recent report that came in from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission … and in that study, they defined the median price of a home and the median residential income. The greatest discrepancy among the counties was in Rappahannock County,” he added.
Catlin applauded the project’s ingenuity and suggested that the development could “relieve pressure” on the county, helping to preserve the viewsheds and the rural character of Rappahannock. The mayor also asked whether the project managers might consider developing even more than 20 housing units.
“It’s a fairly tight site,” Akre replied. “There’s a chance there could be another group of houses in the second phase if we have the space for it, but we don’t have that in the current [plan].”
While town officials went back and forth on how they hoped the development might look and how much demand the new units would place on the town’s wastewater plant, opposition to the development was remarkably absent.
Town Councilor Brad Schneider called the plan a “brilliant idea,” adding: “We could be a living laboratory in some respects, and I think it shows opportunity.”
During the public comment period, Judy Hope, a 20-year resident who lives near the town of Washington, said she has been concerned about maintaining the rural character of Rappahannock, but also concerned that the county is on a downhill trajectory. “The population is going down, the school’s population is going down, the young people are leaving, the assistant nurses who were trained at what we used to call RappU can’t find places to live here; they are leaving. And I think this plan of Mr. Akre and his team is a gift from the Gods. And I think they’ll do it right,” Hope said.
She continued: “What I see is excellence and sensitivity to the environment and a dedication to the values that we share in Rappahannock, and I hope the council will see its way clear to supporting this effort and making it even better, because that will allow our community to live and to thrive with a mix of people and a mix of incomes and a mix of populations and it will allow our schools to continue rather than having our young people bused to Culpeper or Warrenton or Front Royal.”
The Washington Town Council and Planning Commission will reconvene their working session on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.