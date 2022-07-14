Washington Town Council on Monday tabled an ordinance that would have raised fees for residents and businesses to submit zoning applications after a representative with The Inn at Little Washington spoke out in opposition to the change.
The ordinance, introduced by Treasurer Gail Swift, was intended to help the town cover financial losses in administrative costs associated with processing all manner of zoning applications.
The current draft would charge businesses more than residents for certain procedures. Members of Town Council were unable to provide context for how much of an increase the new fees would be since its variable depending on a number of factors.
Inn General Manager Bob Fasce, who manages the three Michelin-starred restaurant and hotel’s books, said that the increase in fees would place additional strain on the business’ finances at a time when personnel costs amid labor shortages and inflation are already harming it. The rise in fees also comes at a time when the Inn has ambitions to expand and is currently spending on many zoning applications.
“It seems to be too burdensome. It's punitive to businesses,” Face said.
The Inn and Patty O’s Cafe and Bakery, which collectively comprise the largest private employer in both the town and Rappahannock County, also supplies Washington with a significant amount of revenue through meals and lodging taxes, one of the town’s largest sources of income.
“If you're developing revenue generating rooms that will sustain income for the town for years to come, maybe the fees are waived or reduced and there should be some consideration for what this one entity does for this town,” Fasce said.
Member Patrick O’Connell, also chef-proprietor of the Inn, argued that the change marks a continuing shift toward transforming the town into a more professional jurisdiction laden in needless bureaucracy.
He said it’s becoming more complicated to operate a business in town.“It’s a little like us charging our best customer more,” O’Connell said. “And that’s not going to go over too well. It should be the reverse.”
Mayor Fred Catlin retorted that changes in state and federal law over the decades have necessitated that the town become more professional and spend more money.
