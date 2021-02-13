Mayor: New eatery will be a ‘a boon for the town’s tourism’
At its regular monthly meeting Monday night at town hall, the Washington Town Council unanimously approved a special-use permit for Patty O’s, the cafe that the Inn at Little Washington plans to open sometime this year in the old post office building on Main Street.
Following a public hearing at which none of the handful in attendance spoke — and for which council member Patrick O’Connell, the Inn’s chef and proprietor and the cafe’s namesake, had recused himself — the remaining five council members (Mary Ann Kuhn was absent) approved the permit, which would allow the building’s first floor and a wrap-around outdoor seating area along Main and Middle streets to be used for restaurant and food-service operations.
Before voting, Mayor Fred Catlin called it “a boon for the town’s tourism … and in a number of other ways.” Instead of the usual “yes,” treasurer and council member Gail Swift cast her vote as “Absolutely.”
As for the new post office, Catlin reported on his appearance on that issue at the Feb. 1 Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors meeting. He noted that the supervisors would like the much-delayed new post office to be open by June 1, and that Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson’s request — that a mailbox be returned to town in the meantime — is now a reality, thanks to Whitson, Washington Postmaster Tina Brooks and council member Jean Goodine, who owns the property at 353 Main St. (home of Wine Loves Chocolate) where the box appeared last week.
Catlin also said the task force created last year to add a higher-pitched, standing-seam metal roof and other improvements to the new post office — the design of which is “fairly basic,” as Catlin said — is sending out appeals for donations for a fund sponsored by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. The fund, and the task force, are meant to bring the design of the facility more in line with the rest of the town’s architecture.
The council also passed a resolution granting permission to Jimmie DeBergh, who owns a property adjacent to the Washington School, to clear a path through the woods and scrub there that would eventually become a pedestrian walkway from Mount Salem Avenue to the new post office building on Warren Avenue at Leggett Lane. Another walkway from the center of town to the new post office is in the works, Catlin said.
The council scheduled a public budget work session for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 — possibly a Zoom virtual meeting, and a tentative public meeting for 7 p.m. Feb. 16 to discuss a floodplain ordinance, also likely to be a Zoom meeting.
